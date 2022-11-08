Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation
SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men, two juveniles arrested during drug bust on East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- A joint operation led to the arrest of two men and two juveniles following a bust at a drug house on the East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced. Jonathan Franklin-Ross, 20, and Vanel Deshawn Durst, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home at...
news4sanantonio.com
Mayor Nirenberg said Councilman Perry should 'resign' if details of accident are accurate
SAN ANTONIO - Police sources tell News 4 San Antonio a man being investigated for involvement in a hit-and-run accident late Sunday is District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry. A redacted police report describing the incident, but blacking out the name of the suspect, was released on Monday by the...
news4sanantonio.com
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
news4sanantonio.com
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
news4sanantonio.com
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
news4sanantonio.com
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet
SAN ANTONIO - A love triangle gone wrong is what police are calling a stabbing they're investigating at at West Side apartment complex. The stabbing happened just after midnight Tuesday at the Military Village Apartments along West Military Drive near Pinn Road. Police said the incident started when the girl...
news4sanantonio.com
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
news4sanantonio.com
One Year Later: Woman shot in face at Quarry finds inspiration from other trauma survivors
SAN ANTONIO - One year after she was pistol-whipped, shot in the face and left for dead during an attempted carjacking at the Alamo Quarry Market, a young San Antonio woman is crediting another high-profile trauma survivor with helping her finally begin to heal her emotional wounds. "There are so...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Body found in overturned car in Southwest Bexar County creek identified as missing man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office confirmed on Wednesday the identity of a man found on Monday inside an overturned vehicle belonging to a missing man. The medical examiner says the body is that of Austin Wiseman, 25, who was last seen on Oct. 30 on his way to work.
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M. Outreach's Youth Summit Leadership program teaches kids problem-solving skills
SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping middle and high school students develop leadership skills and problem-solving through a 9-week summit for teens. This is a curriculum-based leadership program that helps students to problem solve, among learning other skills. The program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
news4sanantonio.com
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
Comments / 0