First look: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) travel to Munich, Germany, to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Buccaneers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Geno Smith has led the Seahawks to the NFC West lead in the most surprising story in the NFL this season. His stellar play continued Sunday in a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in an important divisional matchup.

The Buccaneers have been on the opposite end of the spectrum. At 4-5, they are still tied for the NFC South lead with the Atlanta Falcons. This is the only good thing to say about their season this far.

Tom Brady, despite leading his 55th comeback victory Sunday in the Buccaneers 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, has been down this season. Off-field issues have manifested and they have shown in his play. A game in a different country may be the medicine needed to get this team on the right track. And for those of you headed to the game, Herzlich willkommen in München, Deutschland.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:06 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Seahawks +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Buccaneers -150 (bet $150 to win $100)

Seahawks +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Buccaneers -150 (bet $150 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +2.5 (-105) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-115)

Seahawks +2.5 (-105) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats

ML : Seahawks 6-3 | Buccaneers 4-5

: Seahawks 6-3 | Buccaneers 4-5 ATS : Seahawks 6-3 | Buccaneers 2-6-1

: Seahawks 6-3 | Buccaneers 2-6-1 O/U: Seahawks 5-4 | Buccaneers 2-7

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers head-to-head

The last time these teams played was in November 2019. That was the season before the Buccaneers signed Brady and the final score was 40-34 Seahawks in overtime. The Seahawks were 4-point favorites in that contest.

The only constant between those teams and these is coach Pete Carroll with Seattle. Everything else has changed and it will be difficult to know how the field conditions in Munich will be for this game.

Playing on a soccer pitch has been tough for NFL teams. Games in London were low scoring until the NFL assisted stadium was built. Allianz Stadium, as great as it is, is built for soccer. So, make sure to be careful making any wagers.

