Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
Brother of high-ranking Louisiana state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into...
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested
St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
Four Hospitalized After Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49
Four Hospitalized in Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49 Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on November 7, 2022, that four persons remained hospitalized following a severe crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night. According to authorities, a red Buick Verano occupied by a female driver...
Smack Talk on the Street Led to Arrest Says St. Landry Sheriff's Officials
A gunshot victim alleges he was then assaulted by another person in a case that has several twists.
I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
It’s National Louisiana Day!
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On November 9, we celebrate the Pelican State and everything that it’s made of because it’s National Louisiana Day. You have to admit, there aren’t many places that can compare to the great state known for it’s flavorful cuisine, scorching hot summers and unique music.
‘An absolute failure:’ La. governor blasts DCFS handling of child’s overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s governor is calling the Department of Children and Family Services’ (DCFS) handling of one its cases an “absolute failure” after a one-year-old boy died of a fentanyl overdose earlier in November. Governor John Bel Edwards spoke about the case for...
What’s next for Melville after passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix?
In St. Landry Parish, officials shared how the town of Melville plans to move forward after the passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix.
State humane society group forms rescue in Louisiana
ADA TAYLOR, Louisiana (KTBS) — A call to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office about an abandoned nursing mother and her eight puppies has led the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) to form a rescue or humane society in the area. For the past two weeks, the Humane Society...
LSUA partners with LSUE to bring Surgical Technology Degree to Central Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. - LSUA and LSUE have committed to a Health Professions Collaborative Agreement to bring a Surgical Technology degree to Central Louisiana. A survey of the healthcare organizations in Central Louisiana is conducted annually by the Department of Allied Health at Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) to determine the need for allied health professionals in the region. The most recent survey indicated a growing need for Surgical Technologists along with a host of other technical professions in Allied Health. Considering no local training program for Surgical Technologists is available, finding individuals with the training necessary to work in many of these professions is difficult for area healthcare providers.
Louisiana governor helps launch CYBER.org
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Bossier City on Monday for the start of a new program designed to attract students into the world of cybersecurity. He and Cyber Innovation Center leaders cut the ribbon on the cyber.org range. Students from kindergarten all...
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
