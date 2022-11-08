ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
BASTROP, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
FRANKLIN, LA
KLFY News 10

12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

It’s National Louisiana Day!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On November 9, we celebrate the Pelican State and everything that it’s made of because it’s National Louisiana Day. You have to admit, there aren’t many places that can compare to the great state known for it’s flavorful cuisine, scorching hot summers and unique music.
LOUISIANA STATE
abc17news.com

State humane society group forms rescue in Louisiana

ADA TAYLOR, Louisiana (KTBS) — A call to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office about an abandoned nursing mother and her eight puppies has led the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) to form a rescue or humane society in the area. For the past two weeks, the Humane Society...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

LSUA partners with LSUE to bring Surgical Technology Degree to Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. - LSUA and LSUE have committed to a Health Professions Collaborative Agreement to bring a Surgical Technology degree to Central Louisiana. A survey of the healthcare organizations in Central Louisiana is conducted annually by the Department of Allied Health at Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) to determine the need for allied health professionals in the region. The most recent survey indicated a growing need for Surgical Technologists along with a host of other technical professions in Allied Health. Considering no local training program for Surgical Technologists is available, finding individuals with the training necessary to work in many of these professions is difficult for area healthcare providers.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana governor helps launch CYBER.org

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Bossier City on Monday for the start of a new program designed to attract students into the world of cybersecurity. He and Cyber Innovation Center leaders cut the ribbon on the cyber.org range. Students from kindergarten all...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE

