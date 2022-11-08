ALEXANDRIA, La. - LSUA and LSUE have committed to a Health Professions Collaborative Agreement to bring a Surgical Technology degree to Central Louisiana. A survey of the healthcare organizations in Central Louisiana is conducted annually by the Department of Allied Health at Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) to determine the need for allied health professionals in the region. The most recent survey indicated a growing need for Surgical Technologists along with a host of other technical professions in Allied Health. Considering no local training program for Surgical Technologists is available, finding individuals with the training necessary to work in many of these professions is difficult for area healthcare providers.

