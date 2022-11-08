Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WTKR
Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball To Begin Season With Norfolk State at Home
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with Norfolk State 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Parking for Penn State women's basketball games are available at the following locations two hours prior to the start of each game: Stadium West, Jordan East and Porter North.
NC Central is focused, one win away from MEAC title and Celebration Bowl
Beating Norfolk State will send NC Central to the Celebration Bowl. The post NC Central is focused, one win away from MEAC title and Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
communitytimessc.com
ECSU Hall of Fame Class 2022
The 42 Annual Elizabeth City State University's Sports Hall of Fame inducted Mr. Gene Thompson, Sr. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Elizabeth City State University at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Mr. Thompson is shown after ceremony with his brother and Fraternity Brother Past Polemarch of the Hartsville Alumni...
ECHL.com
Details announced for All-Star Fan Fest presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"
The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday" to honor and showcase HBCUs in the Hampton Roads area. There were performances by several groups.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Shipbuilders Will Get National Spotlight On Veterans Day
NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, November 11, men’s college basketball teams Gonzaga and Michigan State will face-off in a West Coast Conference versus Big Ten showdown. Two things that set this game apart is that it will be played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in San Diego, and shipbuilders and veterans from HII and its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will share in the national spotlight.
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
WAVY News 10
Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
New Freddy’s location opens in Hampton
According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.
Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win
52-year-old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring Councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
WTKR
Holiday carriage rides at The Shops at Hilltop on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been a tradition for 36 years at The Shops at Hilltop: horse-drawn carriage rides, provided for shoppers at no cost during the holiday season. Chandler Nunnally visits a farm where the folks from "Chariots for Hire" prepare the horses and carriages for all the festivities!
nkccnews.com
Yorktown teenager sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter that occurred in New Kent
A Yorktown teenager will spend the next five years in prison for leading a high-speed pursuit that killed his passenger in New Kent County. Jahreese Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, learned of his imprisonment during Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During an Aug....
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race
Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News' next mayor.
WTKR
Restoring quality-of-life for injured veterans on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jill and Brian Crist from the Coastal Authority Care Foundation chat with Chandler Nunnally about the organization's mission to provide grants to veterans suffering from service-related injuries. The 4th Annual Veteran's Band Aid Music Festival will take place June 2-3, 2023, at Holiday Trav-L Park...
