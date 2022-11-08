ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
NORFOLK, VA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball To Begin Season With Norfolk State at Home

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with Norfolk State 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Parking for Penn State women's basketball games are available at the following locations two hours prior to the start of each game: Stadium West, Jordan East and Porter North.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Norfolk, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hopewell High School football team will have a game with Lake Taylor High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
communitytimessc.com

ECSU Hall of Fame Class 2022

The 42 Annual Elizabeth City State University's Sports Hall of Fame inducted Mr. Gene Thompson, Sr. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Elizabeth City State University at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Mr. Thompson is shown after ceremony with his brother and Fraternity Brother Past Polemarch of the Hartsville Alumni...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
ECHL.com

Details announced for All-Star Fan Fest presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilders Will Get National Spotlight On Veterans Day

NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, November 11, men’s college basketball teams Gonzaga and Michigan State will face-off in a West Coast Conference versus Big Ten showdown. Two things that set this game apart is that it will be played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in San Diego, and shipbuilders and veterans from HII and its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will share in the national spotlight.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Holiday carriage rides at The Shops at Hilltop on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been a tradition for 36 years at The Shops at Hilltop: horse-drawn carriage rides, provided for shoppers at no cost during the holiday season. Chandler Nunnally visits a farm where the folks from "Chariots for Hire" prepare the horses and carriages for all the festivities!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Restoring quality-of-life for injured veterans on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jill and Brian Crist from the Coastal Authority Care Foundation chat with Chandler Nunnally about the organization's mission to provide grants to veterans suffering from service-related injuries. The 4th Annual Veteran's Band Aid Music Festival will take place June 2-3, 2023, at Holiday Trav-L Park...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

