BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday afternoon! All eyes are on Nicole, which made landfall this morning as a hurricane at 3 a.m. EST along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach. Wind speeds at landfall were 75 mph. It is the latest on the calendar for a hurricane to strike the east coast of Florida on record. Nicole is weaker with winds reduced to 50 mph as of the 9 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Nicole is rapidly moving to the west-northwest at 15-20 mph. The center of Nicole is now moving towards the Big Bend of Florida. Rainy and windy conditions continue across the Peninsula with a tornado threat possible in parts of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia this afternoon. Nicole is forecast to move into southwest Georgia by tomorrow morning. It will then weaken and move rapidly to the northeast into West Virginia by Friday night. Ahead of Nicole, we are already seeing clouds increasing across Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing thin upper-level clouds increasing across Alabama ahead of Nicole. The good news is that we are dry. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s late this morning with northeast winds at 5-15 mph. It’s going to be a cloudy day for Central Alabama. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with northeast winds continuing at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph in some spots. We’ll likely stay dry during the afternoon hours, but showers will be possible this evening for parts of east Alabama after 5 p.m. It looks to be a wet night for the eastern half of Alabama as the outer rain bands of Nicole push through the area. I would plan for showers and temperatures in the 60s after 8 p.m. It will stay mostly dry for west Alabama this evening.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO