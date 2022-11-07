Read full article on original website
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
World leaders and climate experts are gathering for pivotal United Nations climate change talks in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put Earth on a path to net-zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century. The world must rapidly decarbonise to avoid the most dangerous climate change harms. World leaders know this. But that knowledge must urgently turn into concrete commitments and plans. If humanity continues on its current path, we’re going to leave a hotter, deadlier world for the children of today and all future generations. Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I’m...
France 24
Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’
The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
It's going to be hard for Biden to meet this $11 billion climate change promise
President Biden has pledged to quadruple the annual U.S. contribution to international climate aid to $11 billion. He has a long, tough road to get there.
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
rigzone.com
US, China Must Pay Their Share For Climate Change Remedies
Emmanuel Macron said the US, China, and other non-European rich nations must pay their share to help poorer countries deal with climate change. French President Emmanuel Macron said the US, China, and other non-European rich nations must pay “their share” to help poorer countries deal with climate change.
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer’s incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican Congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican Congress and courts. Twice in the 30-year history of climate negotiations, Democratic administrations helped forged an international agreement, but when they lost the White House, their Republican successors pulled out of those pacts.
The US is finally ready to discuss climate reparations. But is it ready to act?
At a New York Times event last month, Biden administration climate envoy John Kerry caused a stir when he appeared to dismiss the notion that the U.S. would compensate other countries for the loss and damage they’ve already suffered at the hands of climate change. He told the audience that it’s more important to focus on preventing future climate change and adapting to a warmer world than it is to provide restitution for the harm already done.
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year's international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," urging countries to "cooperate or perish.”He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds which would provide vulnerable countries with financial aid for...
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
CNET
'Cooperate or Perish': Why the UN's COP27 Climate Change Summit Is Such a Big Deal
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the US and Caribbean, a monsoon flood devastated a third of Pakistan and the hottest summer on record baked Europe, Mother Nature has shown that climate change is creating a material impact on our lives in 2022. It's too late to protect against the damage done, but there's still time to avert future tragedies.
FAQ: What's at stake at the COP27 global climate negotiations
World leaders are meeting in Egypt for the next two weeks to talk about reining in climate change and paying for its deadly effects. Here's what you need to know.
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
COP 27-UK's Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went "hand in hand" and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
The head of the U.N. Development Program warned Wednesday that many poor nations are struggling to raise the funds for tackling climate change because of the heavy burden of debt they're under
Here's what happened on day 3 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
Pakistan's leader sounded the alarm, climate scientists called for more equitable research and the U.N. tried to crack down on greenwashing. Here's what happened at COP27 today.
Cop27 - live: Rising energy prices ‘a reason to act faster’ on climate change, says Sunak
British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change.“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Mr Sunak told a gathering at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.“Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine, and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster.”It comes after former US vice president Al Gore has urged governments to “stop subsidising the culture of death” as he urged greater investment...
