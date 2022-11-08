SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that Zack Hoselton-McCarthy is missing again after being found and returned home Sunday. Zack was last seen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of S Cornelia St. He tends to frequent the Westside of town and was located at Sam's Mini Mart the last time he ran away.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO