Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
siouxlandnews.com
Yankton murder suspect found in Dixon County after shooting and killing girlfriend
YANKTON, S.D. — There are new details from prosecutors after a woman was murdered in Yankton, South Dakota on Nov. 7. Trevor Harrison, 36, of Yankton, was arrested in Dixon County, Neb. Monday morning, Nov. 8, after deputies found him hiding in a feedlot and determined he was wanted for murder in Yankton.
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect in Monday's stabbing in Sioux City taken into custody
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning is now in custody. 37-year-old Faron Starr is accused of stabbing a woman several times between Sunday night and Monday morning. Starr is believed to have stabbed a woman multiple...
siouxlandnews.com
Marijuana votes fall in South Dakota, locally in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It was a bad night for people pushing for the recreational use of marijuana in South Dakota. Voters rejected a renewed effort to legalize recreational marijuana in the Rushmore state. It was initially approved alongside medical marijuana in 2020, but the state supreme court ruled the recreational aspect of that vote was illegal and forced supporters to try again.
KSNB Local4
Iowa teen in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old male from Iowa is being lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday night. Just before 10 p.m., a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and sped up. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
ABC7 Chicago
Iowa woman turns 115 years old, becoming oldest person in United States
LAKE CITY, IOWA -- An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday, making her now the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two world wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series championships. For a 115th birthday,...
WOWT
Two arrested by Nebraska troopers after two separate car chases
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested two people in two different pursuits Tuesday. A woman was arrested after driving her car over 110 mph around 3 p.m. according to the Nebraska State Patrol. There were reports of her passing cars on the shoulder, she struck a sign and then...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
Sioux City teen who went missing over the weekend missing again
Sioux City police are looking for a teen who went missing a second time in a week.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for missing autistic teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that Zack Hoselton-McCarthy is missing again after being found and returned home Sunday. Zack was last seen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of S Cornelia St. He tends to frequent the Westside of town and was located at Sam's Mini Mart the last time he ran away.
siouxlandnews.com
Clay County, S.D. voters approve new public safety center project
VERMILLION, S.D. — Voters in Clay County, South Dakota signed off on a new multi-million dollar jail Tuesday night. Voters approved a $42.8 million bond to replace the existing public safety center which was originally built in 1912 and is no longer suitable to hold inmates, by a margin of 60% in favor to 40% opposed.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
Update: Endangered teen found, police say
The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City business damaged in morning fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called out to a fire at a business on the east side Tuesday morning. That call came in around 11 a.m. from "Gotcha Covered" on South Roswell Street. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the roof and were able...
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
