First look: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to Orchard Park to battle the Buffalo Bills (6-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Bills odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Both teams come into this game after struggling on the road Sunday. The Vikings were able to come out with a 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders while the Bills lost to the New York Jets by the same 20-17 score.

The struggle of the Bills was more surprising as Josh Allen and his 2 TD runs were the only offense Buffalo was able to generate against the New York Jets.

The Vikings have had some difficulties both outdoors and on the road. The Commanders were able to bottle up Kirk Cousins, making his first return to Washington since leaving to sign with Minnesota, and the Vikings offense for most of the game. That could happen again Sunday as the Bills bring the best scoring defense in the NFL to this game.

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:29 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Vikings +215 (bet $100 to win $215) | Bills -280 (bet $280 to win $100)

Vikings +215 (bet $100 to win $215) | Bills -280 (bet $280 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +6.5 (-110) | Bills -6.5 (-110)

Vikings +6.5 (-110) | Bills -6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 46 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

ML : Vikings 7-1 | Bills 6-2

: Vikings 7-1 | Bills 6-2 ATS : Vikings 3-4-1 | Bills 4-3-1

: Vikings 3-4-1 | Bills 4-3-1 O/U: Vikings 4-4 | Bills 1-7

Vikings vs. Bills head-to-head

These teams have only played once in recent years, a 27-6 victory by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo won by 21 despite coming into the game as 16.5-point underdogs.

Both teams have changed vastly since then. Both offenses are at a different level and both defenses have also improved. This will be a matchup between 2 of the best teams in the NFL this season.

