Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
Phys.org
Examining the 'forgetfulness' of state-of-the-art climate models in equatorial and coastal regions
General circulation models play an important role in researching and predicting climate change, and so assessing their performance as they are developed and refined is hugely important. Climate "memory" is a well-known concept in climate science. It refers to the effects of slowly responding subsystems (e.g., the ocean) to the...
Creepy AI reveals what a city on Mars would look like as Elon Musk plans for human colony in 2050
ELON Musk has big plans to start a human colony on Mars in his lifetime and artificial intelligence has predicted what this might look like. The SpaceX CEO has his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050. The U.S. Sun asked DALL·E, an artificially...
Military drones may be high-tech but this stick-built one sticks out
It’s not every day that you witness advanced electronics made out of sticks. On Friday, science news outlet PopSci spotted a Tweet of a Yemini drone made entirely of sticks. The post read in Arabic “Yemeni makes aircraft from stalks of qat.” The surprisingly agile drone is seen flying in the video.
Scientists Think They've Cracked The Mystery of This Cute Octopus And Its 'Shell'
Long after its ancestors deleted their genetic code for a tough coat of armor, a seafaring octopus has reinvented a recipe for making a shell. A recent genetic analysis of the paper nautilus or greater argonaut (Argonauta argo) has revealed a surprising origin for its protective casing, one that doesn't resemble the shell of its closest relatives.
msn.com
A Toxin That Makes Humans and Pigs Sick Has Been Found in a Mars Meteorite, Potentially Solving a Century Old Mystery
There's a never-ending quest on Earth to find signs of life on Mars. The planet has been a source of hope that humans can one day inhabit the environment safely. So when the Mars meteorite, Lafayette, came shooting down to Earth almost 100 years ago, there was hope it could reveal something about the red planet. Instead, new research has been able to potentially solve a very different mystery.
Phys.org
The Israeli coastline is contaminated with more than two tons of microplastics
A new Tel Aviv University study conducted in collaboration with the Mediterranean Sea Research Center of Israel examined the level of microplastic pollution along Israel's coastline. The researchers collected sand samples from six beaches, from Haifa to Ashkelon. The research findings revealed that the Israeli shoreline is contaminated with more than two million tons of microplastics, with the most polluted beaches being those of Tel Aviv and Hadera.
technologynetworks.com
Using Egg Whites To Remove Microplastics
Scientists from Princeton Engineering have created a new material using egg whites. The material – an aerogel – can be used to purify water, removing microplastics, with a high efficiency. The study is published in Materials Today. Inspired by a sandwich. Professor Craig Arnold’s laboratory at Princeton University...
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles
A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
Scientists Discover Massive Number of Bizarre Sea Creatures on the Ocean Floor
Researchers have uncovered some peculiar creatures and fish from the deep sea about 1,500 miles off the western coast of Australia. And, for these scientists, the unique finds are impressive dreams come true as many have only heard rumblings about animals such as these lurking within the seas. From fish...
Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage
Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Shed New Light on Mysteriously Large Rogue Waves That Can Threaten Large Ships
Extreme nonlinear wave group dynamics in directional wave states. Understanding the unexpected nature of ocean waves can be a matter of survival for seafarers. Deep-water wave groups have been known to be unstable and become rogue. These rogue waves are abnormally large, unpredictable, and suddenly appearing surface waves that can be incredibly dangerous to even large ships.
Abandoned WWII Shipwreck Has Altered The Ocean's Microbiology For 80 Years
There's a certain romance and mystique associated with shipwrecks when seen as ancient artifacts hiding in the gloom. Where we might imagine untold treasures locked behind their rusting hulls, in reality it's often a mess of old fuel, corroded bombs, and toxic waste. A new study analyzing the World War II shipwreck V-1302 John Mahn, in the Belgian part of the North Sea, has found substances leaking from the old wreck are still influencing the surrounding microbiology and geochemistry some 80 years after the ship sank to the sea floor. Considering there are thousands of similar wrecks in the North Sea alone,...
Rock stars: how a group of scientists in South Africa rescued a rare 500kg chunk of human history
Scientific breakthroughs can happen in the strangest ways and places. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin because of mould growing on a Petri dish left out while he was on holiday. Chinese monks in the 9th century wanted to make a potion for immortality: instead, they discovered gunpowder. Our own remarkable discovery...
technologynetworks.com
Enzyme in Human Cells Likely Evolved From an Ancient Single-Celled Organism
A team of researchers at Umeå University has discovered that an enzyme in human cells has probably evolved from an ancient single-celled organism. The enzyme's unique properties mean that it could be used as a building block in the design of new enzymes, for example in processing wood raw materials.
gcaptain.com
Singapore and U.S. West Coast Ports Launching Green Corridor to Help Push Shipping on Emissions
The Port of Singapore is partnering with the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to establish a “green corridor” to help tackle carbon emissions from shipping between the transpacific port hubs. The corridor will focus on low- and zero-carbon ship fuels, as well as digital...
‘World’s Largest’ Seagrass Forest Discovered After Scientists Strap Cameras to Tiger Sharks
With the help of some Tiger Sharks, researchers have discovered the largest known seagrass ecosystem in the world. In an attempt to better map the ocean’s seagrass meadows, scientists in the Bahamas attached cameras and trackers to the sharks’ dorsal fins. And what they collected was hours of footage that revealed an ecosystem that stretches up to 35,000 sq miles.
gcaptain.com
Norway Joins New Green Marine Hub Initiative At COP27
Yesterday the governments of Panama, Uruguay, and Norway endorsed the CEM-Hubs initiative to supply green fuels and support decarbonization efforts. The announcement was made today at COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference held this year at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Clean Energy Marine Hub...
gcaptain.com
Propspeed & MPS To Educate On Prevention Of Corrosion And Positive Impact On The Marine Environment
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced its attendance at METSTRADE in partnership with Marine Protection Systems (MPS). METSTRADE is scheduled to be held November 15-17, 2022, in Amsterdam. Representatives from Propspeed and MPS will be located at stand 02.121, where visitors will be able to attend twice daily demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. showing how to prevent corrosion to propellers and underwater running gear, while protecting the marine environment.
scitechdaily.com
Strange Shell-Like Egg Case and the Secrets of Octopus Evolution
New research indicates that a type of octopus appears to have evolved independently to develop something resembling a shell, despite having lost the genetic code that produced actual shells in its ancestors and relatives. The study was presented in a new paper in Genome Biology and Evolution, a journal published by Oxford University Press,
