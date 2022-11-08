ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels have one last challenge on the road, and a mighty challenge it will be. As the lone team in the nation with a 5-0 record on the road, Carolina seeks to finish off their away schedule with a win this weekend in Winston-Salem. While UNC...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Wake Forest: X-Factor

There are multiple things that are remarkable about the fact that Carolina is 8-1 this season: the fact they have won so much on the road, the fact that their defense continues to force the offense to play near-perfect, even the fact that the offense has basically done that. But there’s one big thing that most folks haven’t mentioned that makes their record even more remarkable: all the newness they’ve had to face this season.
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: UNCW Game Thread

Last season didn’t end the way any of us wanted it to, but what a ride it was to get there. It felt special. The fact that all the starters with eligibility remaining decided to return for this year makes the upcoming season feel like it could be special too. Just as the 2017 was out for redemption, the 2022-2023 team is out to run it back.
