There are only a handful of schools that have good enough football and basketball teams to be ranked in the top 10 in the same week. UCLA is one of those very elite universities that, in the last 25 years, has had both its football and basketball teams ranked in both AP Top 25 Polls simultaneoulsy. So far this school year, it's done it three times. This week UCLA is ranked 9th in football and 8th in basketball.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO