SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With all the recent rain in the valley has come plenty of snow on Mount Shasta, and there’s hope for much more in the week ahead. In fact, after not seeing its first snowfall until December last year, Mount Shasta is expecting up to 30 inches just this week alone. For a park that’s experienced a rough past few years, an excess amount of powder this early is a sight for sore eyes.

MOUNT SHASTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO