"It's gonna be our best year yet," Early snowfall signals better season at Mt. Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With all the recent rain in the valley has come plenty of snow on Mount Shasta, and there’s hope for much more in the week ahead. In fact, after not seeing its first snowfall until December last year, Mount Shasta is expecting up to 30 inches just this week alone. For a park that’s experienced a rough past few years, an excess amount of powder this early is a sight for sore eyes.
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign...
Northstate Votes 2022: Your guide to election information and results
REDDING, Calif. — To view election results on your mobile device click here. All California active registered voters received a vote-by-mail ballot for the General Election. The ballot included candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member, as well as other local candidates.
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
