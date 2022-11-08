LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO