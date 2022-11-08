ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

The Associated Press

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
MEDFORD, OR
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight and a Blizzard Warning from midnight tonight to 10:00 a.m. on Friday for portions of northwest Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota. * WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Total...
MINNESOTA STATE
krcrtv.com

Lunar eclipse likely a no-show in the Northstate

REDDING, Calif. — While all eyes will be on the polls this Tuesday, attention will instead be focused on the dark skies on Monday night as a major astronomical event takes place. The lunar eclipse in the early hours of Tuesday morning will be a total eclipse, the last...
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE

