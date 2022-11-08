Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays on Highway 44 near Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 6:10 PM:. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said all collisions that occurred near the Park Marina Offramp, off of eastbound Highway 44, appear to all have minor injuries to no injuries. Additionally, they said the road will be open to traffic shortly.
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Shasta Street closed for railroad work next week in Redding
City of Redding officials said a portion of Shasta Street will be closed next week for the Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, Shasta Street will be closed between California and Oregon streets for construction with detours. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, weather permitting.
BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
Roseburg Forest Products resumes operations in Weed two months after Mill Fire
WEED, CA. — Roseburg Forest Products has resumed full operations of their veneer manufacturing plant in Weed, nearly 70 days after the devastating Mill Fire. According to a Roseburg press release, 145 employees will return to full schedules, with newly implemented safety procedures approved by city and county leaders. According to the release, the re-opening comes with approval from CAL FIRE, Siskiyou's Office of Emergency Services, the Siskiyou County Planning Department, and fire investigators within the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
Woman arrested in connection to 3-acre Saddle Fire in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a 3.5-acre fire that sparked in late October in the Happy Valley area of Shasta County, according to Cal Fire. The Saddle Fire started on Oct. 26 near Saddle Trail Rd. and Blue Horse Rd. and burned...
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
Theory Coffee opens third shop in Redding Regional Airport
REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters broke new ground on Thursday, opening a brand new shop inside the Redding Regional Airport (RDD). The grand opening was held at 11:30 a.m., just beyond the TSA checkpoint, offering free drip coffee to guests before Theory Owner Sam LaRobardiere cut the ribbon to celebrate the progress made in collaboration by the airport and Theory.
Sneak peek inside the new Costco coming to Redding
REDDING. Calif. — As you prepare for the holiday season, you might get a new place to buy your turkeys this year as the grand opening for the new Costco in Redding is around the corner. This Costco is 152,000 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet larger than...
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
Redding Police shows support for 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department showed support for the RABA's 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event. Donations were collected at the Cornerstone Community Bank on Thursday to benefit the Shasta County Veterans Office and its partner programs. The donations would help provide free bus passes to veterans in...
Have some Thanksgiving fun, with a Thanksgiving run! The Diestelhorst Dash is almost here
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding (COR) is offering some Thanksgiving fun for kids in the Northstate with Redding Recreation and Sweat Running Club's Diestelhorst Dash. This event will be completely free to all, ages 8 and up. The runners will meet at the Diestelhorst Bridge at 7:45...
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
Northern California Veterans Cemetery commemorates Veterans Day
IGO, Calif. — In honor of Veterans Day, the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo held a ceremony for those who served. A central theme of the event was the return of this ceremony, as the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021. In their first year back, the ceremony featured musical performances from several Northstate schools, a speech by a local veteran, and a three-volley salute.
Redding veterans use HAM radio to connect to people across the globe on Veterans Day
REDDING, Calif. — People across the Northstate are celebrating Veterans Day. And, in Redding, the Veterans Home is making it an international celebration. Michael VanCleemput is a member of the home’s Amateur Radio Club. He’s been working for months to put together a Veterans Day event where his club connects with veterans across the globe.
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
