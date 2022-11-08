BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers host the Colorado Buffaloes in non-conference play. Grambling finished 12-20 overall with a 6-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc. Colorado went 21-12...

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO