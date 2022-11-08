Read full article on original website
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
There's a joke about why it's so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming's southern neighbor doesn't have much to do with the winds, including this past...
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
Pokes Prepare for Border War Football
Election update gearing up for the big day- VOSOT- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The midterm elections are just a day away, but many Wyomingites are making their voices heard early. Monday is the last day for early and absentee voting, all early ballots must be submitted by 4:30 pm on Nov. 7th.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Cheyenne Barber Opens Home, Heart To Thousands Of Military On Thanksgiving
Pass the dinner rolls. How about some cranberry sauce, too?. Routine phrases that roll of the tongue smoothly at Thanksgiving. For some, they also hold a deeper feeling that's not about the food all. The message simply says, "We care."...
Paralyzed Woman Who Inspired Netflix Movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” In Wyoming This Week
A tragic Wyoming auto crash nearly stole her life and all her dreams. But Amberley Snyder lives by certain words of power: Never give up. Never give in. Snyder, the girl whose real-life experiences inspired the Netflix movie "Walk. Ride. Rodeo."...
Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff
Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again
The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who've been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day
Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state's first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
