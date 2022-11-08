ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a joke about why it’s so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming’s southern neighbor doesn’t have much to do with the winds, including this past...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Pokes Prepare for Border War Football

Election update gearing up for the big day- VOSOT- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The midterm elections are just a day away, but many Wyomingites are making their voices heard early. Monday is the last day for early and absentee voting, all early ballots must be submitted by 4:30 pm on Nov. 7th.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done

It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Barber Opens Home, Heart To Thousands Of Military On Thanksgiving

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pass the dinner rolls. How about some cranberry sauce, too?. Routine phrases that roll of the tongue smoothly at Thanksgiving. For some, they also hold a deeper feeling that’s not about the food all. The message simply says, “We care.”...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff

Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who’ve been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day

Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
WYOMING STATE

