Garberville, CA

kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] Two Patients Require Medical Treatment After Driver Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle, Pedestrian Bit Driver

An ambulance has been requested code three (lights and siren) to the cross of Rohnerville Road and Diana Drive on the Hydesville side of Wolverton Gulch this evening just after 6 p.m., November 9. Scanner traffic is indicating that a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and needs medical attention. Traffic control and CHP have also been requested.
HYDESVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt man arrested after his loose gun accidentally shot a female passenger in his car

ORICK, Calif. — On Saturday, a woman was reportedly shot in the legs by a loose gun under the backseat of a vehicle she was in. Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies said they contacted the 21-year-old female victim who was being treated by emergency personnel for gunshot wounds to her lower legs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

32-Year-Old Fortuna Man Dead in Broadway Crash Last Week

On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead, Multiple Injured, One Lane of Highway 101 Closed After a Traffic Collision South of Leggett

At approximately 11:58 a.m. a traffic collision south of Leggett on Highway 101 resulted in one death, three injuries, and the closure of one lane of the major thoroughfare. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that extrication equipment was required to rescue injured parties. A coroner is en route to the scene.
LEGGETT, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
mendofever.com

An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?

On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Entries now open for HCSO Kid’s Christmas Card Contest

EUREKA, Calif. — The third annual Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office's Kid’s Christmas Card Contest is open for entries. Humboldt County fifth graders are invited to submit artwork for the contest. According to the HCSO, the artwork will be displayed online and printed on cards that will be delivered to state law enforcement agencies, legislators from our state and some of their local partners. You can enter the contest online at humboldtgov.org/2861/Christmas-Card-Contest or in person at the HCSO Main Station lobby in Eureka.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

