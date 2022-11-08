Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene
A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Patients Require Medical Treatment After Driver Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle, Pedestrian Bit Driver
An ambulance has been requested code three (lights and siren) to the cross of Rohnerville Road and Diana Drive on the Hydesville side of Wolverton Gulch this evening just after 6 p.m., November 9. Scanner traffic is indicating that a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and needs medical attention. Traffic control and CHP have also been requested.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna man identified as driver killed in fatal crash on Broadway last week
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka police identified a Fortuna man as the driver that died in a crash on Broadway in Eureka last week. Officials said Aldo Zaragoza, 32, was killed after colliding with another car around 1 p.m. on Thursday. "It appears Zaragoza was traveling southbound on Broadway prior...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital, Man Arrested After Firearm Alleged to Have Fired Accidentally
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt man arrested after his loose gun accidentally shot a female passenger in his car
ORICK, Calif. — On Saturday, a woman was reportedly shot in the legs by a loose gun under the backseat of a vehicle she was in. Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies said they contacted the 21-year-old female victim who was being treated by emergency personnel for gunshot wounds to her lower legs.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Name Decedent in Last Week’s Fatal Collision on Broadway; Investigation Ongoing
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
kymkemp.com
32-Year-Old Fortuna Man Dead in Broadway Crash Last Week
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
mendofever.com
One Dead, Multiple Injured, One Lane of Highway 101 Closed After a Traffic Collision South of Leggett
At approximately 11:58 a.m. a traffic collision south of Leggett on Highway 101 resulted in one death, three injuries, and the closure of one lane of the major thoroughfare. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that extrication equipment was required to rescue injured parties. A coroner is en route to the scene.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
krcrtv.com
Power almost entirely restored after downed line leaves more than 2,000 without service
CUTTEN, Calif. — A downed power line near Cutten knocked out power to thousands of PG&E customers for about two hours on Wednesday. According to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland, more than 2,100 customers lost power just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The utility believes that a power line was brought down by recent storm winds.
mendofever.com
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
mendofever.com
Shots Fired Window Hit, Employee Under The Influence – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
krcrtv.com
Entries now open for HCSO Kid’s Christmas Card Contest
EUREKA, Calif. — The third annual Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office's Kid’s Christmas Card Contest is open for entries. Humboldt County fifth graders are invited to submit artwork for the contest. According to the HCSO, the artwork will be displayed online and printed on cards that will be delivered to state law enforcement agencies, legislators from our state and some of their local partners. You can enter the contest online at humboldtgov.org/2861/Christmas-Card-Contest or in person at the HCSO Main Station lobby in Eureka.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: First batch of Humboldt County midterm election results released
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE - NOV. 8 - 11:45 P.M. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has released the fourth unofficial election results for the 2022 midterm election. The fourth update represents 16,308 votes or 19.23% of registered voters. Most aforementioned races remain unchanged with the exception Clerk-Recorder /...
Comments / 0