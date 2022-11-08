ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Congrats to the Vredevoogd furnace winners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, we introduced you to some of the finalists who were in the running for a new furnace courtesy of Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling. They’ve narrowed it down to 3 lucky winners who received a brand new furnace installation!. Today we’re joined...
Spike in RSV cases continues in West Michigan

Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new season at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to make debut at Van Andel Arena. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 111022.
Big changes, three new faces coming to GR City Commission

Two big upsets during Tuesday’s election will bring some major changes to the Grand Rapids City Commission. (Nov. 9, 2022) Big changes, three new faces coming to GR City Commission. Two big upsets during Tuesday’s election will bring some major changes to the Grand Rapids City Commission. (Nov. 9,...
Crews prepare absentee ballots for Tuesday count

Election workers were busy inside DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids Monday, preparing tens of thousands of absentee ballots ahead of the election and count on Tuesday. (Nov. 7, 2022) Crews prepare absentee ballots for Tuesday count. Election workers were busy inside DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Record warmth on the way before temperatures crash to winter

We still have four nice fall days before the temperatures crash Saturday morning. A few cities will set new records for warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday are the days with potential record warm temperatures. The easiest records to set will be the warm morning low temperatures. Strong southerly winds will hold up the temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There should be several record warm low temperatures Thursday morning.
Major shake up on GR City Commission

Two Grand Rapids city commissioners lost their re-election bid. (Nov. 9, 2022)
Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Energy Assistance Fair happening Thursday

On Thursday, the Michigan Public Service Commission is holding its Energy Assistance Fair to help everyone concerned about making ends meet learn more about how to cut costs and get help paying for utilities. (Nov. 7, 2022) Energy Assistance Fair happening Thursday. On Thursday, the Michigan Public Service Commission is...
News 8's Political Reporter Rick Albin breaks down 2022 midterms

News 8's Political Reporter Rick Albin discusses what to watch for during the midterm elections here in Michigan. (Nov. 7, 2022) News 8’s Political Reporter Rick Albin breaks down …. News 8's Political Reporter Rick Albin discusses what to watch for during the midterm elections here in Michigan. (Nov....
Cold weather is here, winterize your outside faucets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again when we start to take steps outside to winterize before the cold weather gets here. Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert Matt and Sarah join us today. They say it’s vital to make sure to disconnect any attachments to faucets like hoses or hose adapters. Make sure to close the isolation valve and open the faucet to prevent the pipe from cracking.
Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
A perfect place for family to stay for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays coming up, you may have friends and family visiting more often and in need of a place to stay! The Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront has over 160 guest rooms with great amenities right on the river. Nehal joins us today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

