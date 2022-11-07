Read full article on original website
Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?
It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll's perceived wristband dig
Earlier this week, Carroll seemed to take a jab at his former longtime quarterback in Seattle when giving praise to Smith, who has guided the team to a surprising 6-3 record this fall. "If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help," the coach told Seattle...
Ex-Vikings Fullback Signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 through nine weeks of the 2022 season, a half-game out of first place with the New York Jets in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniels’ team tweaked its roster on Tuesday, releasing DE Big Kat Bryant and adding former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas. The ex-Vikings will join Miami’s practice squad.
Seahawks mascot takes hilarious shot at Russell Wilson over Twitter
Blitz the Seahawk is joining in on the roast of Russell Wilson. Blitz, the official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, went viral this week for a hilarious tweet. Seattle is headed to Germany for Week 10 to play a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, Blitz tweeted an in-depth look into his plans for the roughly 10-hour flight. Notably, Blitz said that he would be saving time in the middle of the flight for “High Knees and light stretching.”
Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bears are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Browns game
In preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 10 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf),...
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Great weather for Veterans Day and Dolphins’ home game. Only a couple concerns in Florida
There a Dolphins home game in Miami Gardens and it’s Veterans Day weekend, so no school on Friday.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Pistons' Cade Cunningham may have just had the worst game of his young career
Cade Cunningham is going to be a great player in the NBA for years to come. There's a reason the Detroit Pistons selected him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's the type of point guard who can easily average near a triple-double when he's on his game.
Dolphins 2022 Midseason Report
With the NFL season now consisting of 17 games over 18 weeks, this essentially marks the halfway mark for 2022, and all in all it was a very good first half for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins arrived at that halfway point with a 6-3 record with eight games left...
