Lakewood, CO

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 55

Percentages: FG .339, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson). Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely...
ARKANSAS STATE
UTAH VALLEY 91, WESTERN COLORADO 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Juelfs 2-4, Desta 2-5, Black 1-2, Jo.McCloud 1-2, Rembao 1-3, Conkright 0-1, Jimenez 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ja.McCloud 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Desta 3, Conkright 2, Jimenez 2, Juelfs 2, Rembao 2, Black, Ja.McCloud,...
GUNNISON, CO
SAN DIEGO 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 73

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Johnston 5-10, Anderson 3-5, Catto 2-4, Largie 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Weir). Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Thompson 3, Weir 2, Catto, Johnston, Largie, Rivers). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Catto, Thompson).
SAN DIEGO, CA
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
BROOKINGS, SD
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
MONTANA STATE
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'

Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
BEND, OR
Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
PORTLAND, OR
BELLARMINE 67, LOUISVILLE 66

Percentages: FG .488, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 2-2, DeVault 1-1, Pfriem 1-1, Betz 1-3, Tipton 1-3, Hopf 1-4, Suder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hatton). Turnovers: 11 (Betz 4, Tipton 3, Hatton, Hopf, Johnson, Pfriem). Steals: 3 (Betz, Pfriem, Suder). Technical Fouls:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132

Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Illinois 75, LIU Brooklyn 40

ILLINOIS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bryant 3-5, Cook 2-3, Shoup-Hill 0-3, Oden 0-4, Peebles 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Shoup-Hill 3, Ndour 2, Peebles 1) Turnovers: 14 (Oden 3, McKenzie 2, Dewey 2, Lopes 2, Bryant 2, Ndour 2, Cook 1) Steals: 9 (Cook 2,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
SETON HALL 79, MONMOUTH 52

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .298, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Ball 1-1, Holmstrom 1-2, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vuga 0-1, Allen 0-4, Collins 0-8). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Allen). Turnovers: 23 (Foster 5, Ball 4, Collins 3, Ruth...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
MISSOURI STATE 82, MISSOURI S&T 47

Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brefo 2, Young 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Brefo 2, Okeke 2, Smith 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
UC DAVIS 90, CALIFORNIA MARITIME ACADEMY 67

Percentages: FG .396, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Adderly 3-4, Wight 2-3, Pennington 1-1, Nwoko 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Adderly 3, Jones 3, Cole 2, Nwoko 2, Pennington). Steals: 4 (Nwoko 2, Cole, Pennington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anigwe215-83-44-40113. Beasley292-90-02-9515.
DAVIS, CA
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61

PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
NORFOLK, VA
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
BOISE, ID
Kansas 72, Jacksonville 61

KANSAS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Strom 2-5, Mayberry 2-3, Kersgieter 1-7, Vuksic 1-3, Chatzileonti 0-1, Jessen 0-1, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatzileonti 2, Jackson 2) Turnovers: 19 (Kersgieter 4, Strom 4, Chatzileonti 3, Mayberry 3, Franklin 2, Jackson 1, Prater 1, Eltayeb 1)
JACKSONVILLE, FL

