BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend. Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO