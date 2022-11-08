Read full article on original website
WLOX
WLOX
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
WLOX
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
WLOX
Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the center, there’s also a military significance. “This is a World War I Monument,” said Richard Eckert. “It’s in honor of Emile Ladnier. He...
WLOX
Eric Jeansonne takes a trip to Keesler's Weather School
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Alumnus Lands Prestigious Teaching Fellowship
Austyn Jones recognized by Knowles Teacher Initiative for passion and leadership in classroom. From a young age, Austyn Jones knew he wanted to be a teacher. The Knowles Teacher Initiative has recognized that passion for the profession in naming Jones a 2022 Knowles Fellow. The 2022 University of Mississippi secondary...
WLOX
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
WLOX
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday. Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message. Long-time church member...
WLOX
Developing the Military Training Leader course curriculum with MSgt. Justin Coyle
WLOX
Veteran poll worker keeps the voting process rolling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Francis Collins Fitness Center in Gulfport, there’s a familiar face for voters at this precinct. It’s Vondell Craft, and she’s been working elections here for more than 30 years. “When I first started, I was interested in how this whole process...
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The largest privately owned shipyard in the United States Bollinger is expanding to South Mississippi. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Bolinger CEO Ben Bordelon told WLOX he is excited about the growth opportunities this...
WLOX
403rd Wing placed at the forefront of Air Force operations
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities the Coast has to offer. As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? With everything from graduation, to hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WLOX
Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes
WLOX
Aircraft tour with Capt. Shane Everhart
wxxv25.com
2022 Midterm Election Results
South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
WLOX
Keesler Air Force Base: the city within a city for active duty and veterans
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there are a lot of and missions at Keesler Air Force Base, there are also a lot of amenities. So much so, that Keesler could be considered, in many ways, a city inside a city. The business of keeping America safe requires a little downtime...
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
