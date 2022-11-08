ATHENS, Ga. — Everything Kirby Smart had to say at the Monday press conference. “Yeah, we opened our start of work on Mississippi State today. Took a day in the bye week to work towards these guys. Very different. Really different in two ways. Different defensively. Their defensive coordinator does an incredible job. Different kind of scheme than we faced before. And then offensively, obviously, they're very different. And people would probably think they're similar to Tennessee. But they're really not similar to Tennessee. So it's become a third week of facing a different kind of offense in terms of what they do offensively. And very, very few of our calls and schemes carry over from one week to the next when you play this offense. So it's a new challenge for our guys. And I know our guys will be excited getting ready for it. It's an extremely tough place to play. A place I've been many times. Their environment is electric. It'll be at night. And their guys play really hard and they're really physical. We saw that, you know, a couple years ago, here at home against them. I guess it was during the COVID year.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO