accesswdun.com
CFB: Everything Kirby Smart had to say at Monday's presser
ATHENS, Ga. — Everything Kirby Smart had to say at the Monday press conference. “Yeah, we opened our start of work on Mississippi State today. Took a day in the bye week to work towards these guys. Very different. Really different in two ways. Different defensively. Their defensive coordinator does an incredible job. Different kind of scheme than we faced before. And then offensively, obviously, they're very different. And people would probably think they're similar to Tennessee. But they're really not similar to Tennessee. So it's become a third week of facing a different kind of offense in terms of what they do offensively. And very, very few of our calls and schemes carry over from one week to the next when you play this offense. So it's a new challenge for our guys. And I know our guys will be excited getting ready for it. It's an extremely tough place to play. A place I've been many times. Their environment is electric. It'll be at night. And their guys play really hard and they're really physical. We saw that, you know, a couple years ago, here at home against them. I guess it was during the COVID year.”
accesswdun.com
Football: Conley officially steps down at Chestatee after 7 seasons
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two weeks ago, Chestatee's Shaun Conley announced the 2022 season would be his last as the War Eagles head football coach. After seven years at the helm of the War Eagles, Conley made it official on Monday, announcing his retirement. “Coach Shaun Conley has meant so...
accesswdun.com
Cox wins Georgia State House District 28 seat
Republican candidate Brent Cox was victorious in his bid for the Georgia District 28 House of Representatives seat in the 2022 midterm election. District 28 covers the area in northeast Forsyth County and a small portion of western Hall County. Coverage stretches from Coal Mountain to the Mill Ridge area of Gainesville. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 28th district house seat covered the area west of Gainesville, near Homer, and up toward Toccoa. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has shrunk and shifted west. Chris Erwin was the previous District 28 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 32 seat.
accesswdun.com
Loraine Ann Collins
Loraine Ann Collins passed peacefully on November 8, following a rich and wonderful life of 96 years. She was born on September 20, 1926, in Hammond, Indiana to Frank and Ann Hoeppner. She married Tom Collins in 1947 and together they moved across several Midwestern cities and finally settled in Lawrenceville, Georgia in 1973. She retired from the insurance industry and enjoyed her retirement years on Lake Lanier in Forsyth County. Aside from the love of her family, one of her greatest joys was traveling the world with her friends. She visited numerous countries from Holland to China to Australia. She was an avid sports fan. Beginning with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs and converting to a life-long Atlanta Falcons and Braves fan. Her enthusiasm for sports was most apparent by her support for her grandchildren’s athletic endeavors. She became a passionate fan of their chosen colleges, Purdue University and the University of Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3
A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
accesswdun.com
Voting continues across Georgia in 2022 mid-terms
Heavy traffic outside the single polling location in Lumpkin County was not indicative of the traffic inside the building. Traffic was backed up almost a mile in all directions from the Lumpkin County Parks and Recreation building around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Drivers had difficulty finding an empty parking space once they arrived to a full parking lot.
accesswdun.com
Michele Diane West
Michele Diane West, 52 of Dawsonville, GA, passed away peacefully after an extended illness, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Northside Forsyth Hospital, Cumming, GA. She was a member of the graduating class of 1989 at Forsyth County High School. She attended Georgia College and Truett McConnell College where she received her Associates Degree. She was a member of Dawsonville Baptist Church; were she served as the church pianist and also sang with the choir. After college Michele served in the missionary field with the Celebrant Singers, in Europe, Asia, and South America. In her free time, she loved to read, crochet, and watch butterflies and dragon flies.
accesswdun.com
Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder
Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
accesswdun.com
Cumming record shop hosts local musicians in monthly show
His Rock community record shop in Cumming hosted local artists Saturday night as part of their November concert lineup. Shop owner Bob Johnson has been running His Rock for almost 13 years, starting back in 2010. Currently, the store is located behind the Ponce De Leon Music Center on Dahlonega Highway. Johnson plays host to gigs on the first Saturday of every month, where local artists have the opportunity to get on stage and showcase their skills. Saturday’s show opened at 7:00 p.m. and featured five musicians: Annelise VanWinkle, Thomas Channell, Gracie Tallant, Ari Renee and Jay T. Cropper.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide
Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking log of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County
A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
accesswdun.com
White County property owner finds human skeletal remains
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting White County Sheriff’s Office after human skeletal remains were located Nov. 8. Those remains were found by a property owner Tuesday on the side of the road in the 6000 block of Duncan Bridge Road, Sheriff Rick Kelley said. Kelley said no...
accesswdun.com
New Hall County Fire Rescue graduates to serve on-duty shifts this week
Recruit class 52 graduated this week from Hall County Fire Rescue’s Fire School and 27 graduates started their careers in fire rescue. There are two other classes who are currently enrolled at Hall County Fire Rescue’s training center. According to Hall County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Chris Armstrong, about 77 recruits were enrolled at the training center as of October 24.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman
A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
accesswdun.com
One person killed in Hall County shooting
A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Planning Commission recommends Lanier Tech housing complex
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend a 58-acre rezoning, allowing for a housing complex south of Lanier Tech in Gainesville. The Commission heard from Jonathan Collins, President of the Capstone Property Group, who seeks to adjust the current zoning of a portion of land at the end of Lanier Tech Drive. Currently, the road runs to a dead-end but that may change as Collins drew one step closer to approval. The development will host 370 units of multi-family housing, focusing on one and two-bedroom apartments. With the proximity to Lanier Tech, it is Collins’ hope they can provide ease of access and affordable housing to students.
accesswdun.com
Overturned big rigs shut down Hartwell Highway in Elbert County
Elbert County officials say Hartwell Highway is shut down in both directions while crews investigate and work to clear two overturned commercial trucks that wrecked mid-morning Tuesday. The crash occurred in the area of Deer Run Road. Detours are in place until the wreck is cleared and clean-up is completed.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Fire Rescue extinguishes shop fire near Cedar Creek Road
Firefighters with Hall County Fire Rescue were called Wednesday afternoon to put out a shop fire near Cedar Creek Road. No one was inside the shop during the fire and no injuries were reported. Crews arrived at the shop in the 4000 block of Cedar Creek Road around 3:35 p.m....
