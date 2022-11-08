Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Related
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane out three to four months after opponent's skate gashes his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
Kane leaves Oilers game against Lightning with cut wrist
TAMPA -- Evander Kane had to leave the ice after the Edmonton Oilers forward sustained a deep cut on his left wrist in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The Oilers announced that Kane is stable and has been...
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
NHL
Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and activated defenseman Alex Alexeyev from the injured non-roster list, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 24, made his Capitals season debut on Monday...
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres open homestand with loss to Coyotes
Tage Thompson scored the lone goal for the Sabres in a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Eric Comrie made 20 saves. The Sabres finished with a 33-25 advantage in shots and a 47-23 advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts, according to Natural Stat Trick. The...
ESPN
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
ESPN
Horvat scores 2 to lead Canucks to 6-4 win over Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario -- — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Tuesday night. Jack Studnicka, Brock Boeser, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, and Connor Garland had two assists. Spencer Martin had 37 saves. “It wasn’t maybe...
NHL
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
NHL
Crosby, Ovechkin still excelling through Penguins, Capitals struggles
ARLINGTON, Va. -- The spotlight will again be on Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals renew their rivalry for the first time this season at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS). Though Crosby and Ovechkin each remains at the top...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise
One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flyers
Columbus returns home to take on a division rival -- and a former bench boss. The Blue Jackets are back stateside after two losses against Colorado in Finland, and tonight's game against Philadelphia will kick off a stretch of eight games in which seven will be at Nationwide Arena. Columbus is looking to snap a five-game losing streak as it welcomes former head coach John Tortorella back to the capital city for the first time since his CBJ tenure ended in May 2021.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
NHL
Zadina out 6-8 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury
Forward hit by shot in loss to Islanders; Bertuzzi, Walman projected back in 7-10 days. Filip Zadina is out 6-8 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury. "So, obviously not positive," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday, "but it's a little more optimistic than we originally thought."
ESPN
The Buffalo Sabres are ready for the bright NHL spotlight
Jack Eichel's latest return to Buffalo is about more than just Jack Eichel. The Sabres' former captain is a headline. What's happening in Buffalo this season goes beyond the surface. When the league-leading Vegas Golden Knights drop in to duel on Thursday, it will be the second time Eichel has...
ESPN
Sources: Bruins have limited options with under-contract Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have limited options with Mitchell Miller, the defenseman they signed Friday and cut ties with two days later in the wake of public outcry. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, to an entry-level contract with the intention of sending him to AHL Providence. He remains under contract with the team and is technically still a member of Providence.
Comments / 0