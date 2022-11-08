ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska in Week 11

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) return to the road and visit Michigan Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). It marks the first visit to Ann Arbor by the Huskers since 2018 and the fourth as Big Ten foes. The 2018 56-10 loss to Michigan stands as the largest margin of victory by either team in the series.
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
2023 wing Eli Rice signs with Nebraska Cornhuskers Men’s Basketball

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lone commit has officially signed as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Eli Rice, a three-star wing recruit per Rivals, has signed with Nebraska. He reclassified from 2022 to take a gap year to play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and made an official visit to Nebraska in July. Rice gave a verbal just a few weeks later.
Wednesday Flakes Brings You A 1-0 Nebrasketball Team

Nebrasketball is 1-0. That’s better than Nebraska football has been the past few years. Yeah, I know it’s just one game but it’s better than nothing. Let’s beat UNO. Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?. Decades after leading their teams as quarterbacks,...
The Unbearable Lightness of Nebrasketball

Each and every year I sit in front of my computer and try and think of what to write about for the start of the Nebrasketball season. And every year I come up with something that has to do with how difficult it can be to be a fan or how this team “might” be better than last year’s squad.
Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My

Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
Nebrasketball vs. Maine Black Bears Game Thread

Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Erick Strickland. Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame broadcast...
