Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska in Week 11
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) return to the road and visit Michigan Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). It marks the first visit to Ann Arbor by the Huskers since 2018 and the fourth as Big Ten foes. The 2018 56-10 loss to Michigan stands as the largest margin of victory by either team in the series.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Are there better coaching options? Tunnel procedures?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Just three games remain on the schedule for the 2022 regular season in college football....
Corn Nation
2023 wing Eli Rice signs with Nebraska Cornhuskers Men’s Basketball
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lone commit has officially signed as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Eli Rice, a three-star wing recruit per Rivals, has signed with Nebraska. He reclassified from 2022 to take a gap year to play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and made an official visit to Nebraska in July. Rice gave a verbal just a few weeks later.
Corn Nation
Wednesday Flakes Brings You A 1-0 Nebrasketball Team
Nebrasketball is 1-0. That’s better than Nebraska football has been the past few years. Yeah, I know it’s just one game but it’s better than nothing. Let’s beat UNO. Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?. Decades after leading their teams as quarterbacks,...
Corn Nation
The Unbearable Lightness of Nebrasketball
Each and every year I sit in front of my computer and try and think of what to write about for the start of the Nebrasketball season. And every year I come up with something that has to do with how difficult it can be to be a fan or how this team “might” be better than last year’s squad.
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My
Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball vs. Maine Black Bears Game Thread
Announcers: Jessica Coody (play-by-play), Erick Strickland. Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame broadcast...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 8th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
