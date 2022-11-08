ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

FOX Carolina

South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Darden named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week

The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Gemire Darden is the Player of the Week for games played on November 4. Darden is a 3-time all-region senior linebacker and running back for the Laurens District High School Raiders. Germire Darden had 16 tackles on defense and rushed for 99 yards...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Fuller named SCBCA Top 5 Boys 3A Seniors

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2022-2023 preseason awards on Tuesday. Clinton Red Devil Taliek Fuller was named one of the top 5 seniors in 3A boys. 2022-2023 SCBCA Preseason Awards. SCBCA Elite Boys. Jordan Butler, Christ Church. Arden Conyers, Westwood. Tre Maddox, Gray Collegiate. Cameron Scott, Lexington.
CLINTON, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
WLTX.com

Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking

Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule

Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant

Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
CLINTON, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC

Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC

