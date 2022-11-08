Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GG Jackson shines as South Carolina holds off S.C. State
GG Jackson turned in a steady debut in his first college game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as
FOX Carolina
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
golaurens.com
Darden named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Gemire Darden is the Player of the Week for games played on November 4. Darden is a 3-time all-region senior linebacker and running back for the Laurens District High School Raiders. Germire Darden had 16 tackles on defense and rushed for 99 yards...
golaurens.com
Fuller named SCBCA Top 5 Boys 3A Seniors
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2022-2023 preseason awards on Tuesday. Clinton Red Devil Taliek Fuller was named one of the top 5 seniors in 3A boys. 2022-2023 SCBCA Preseason Awards. SCBCA Elite Boys. Jordan Butler, Christ Church. Arden Conyers, Westwood. Tre Maddox, Gray Collegiate. Cameron Scott, Lexington.
Clemson set to host top QB prospect Saturday
Clemson will play host to a top young quarterback prospect this weekend. Findlay (Ohio) High School's Ryan Montgomery -- a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 -- will be a headlining (...)
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
WLTX.com
Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking
Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
golaurens.com
City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant
Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Comments / 0