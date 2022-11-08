ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

dartmouthsports.com

Volleyball Finishes Regular Season at Yale and Brown

Dartmouth (16-6, 8-4) at Yale (19-2, 11-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. Location: New Haven, Conn. | John J Lee Ampitheater. Last Meeting: Oct. 8, 2022 (L, 3-1) Dartmouth at Brown (12-9, 8-4) Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 | 5 p.m. Location: Providence, R.I. | Pizzitola Sports Center. All-Time...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Rhode Island and New Hampshire on the Docket for Women’s Basketball

Dartmouth (0-1) vs. Rhode Island (0-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 11 | 1 p.m. Last Meeting: Nov. 9, 2021 (L, 83-37) Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire (1-0) Date: Sunday, Nov. 13 | 2 p.m. Last Meeting: Nov. 13, 2021 (L, 58-46) ESPN+ | Live Stats | Audio | Tickets. THIS WEEKEND. Dartmouth...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Fall to Bryant in Season Opener, 70-63

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team led by double digits at the half, but wasn't able to fend off a late charge by Bryant and eventually fell 70-63 in the season opener Monday night at Leede Arena. The Big Green (0-1) held a 13-point advantage following an...
HANOVER, NH
greenwichsentinel.com

12 GA Seniors to Compete at Division I Colleges and Universities

On this National Signing Day, parents, coaches, and teachers convened to recognize the 12 Greenwich Academy seniors planning to compete at Division I colleges and universities. Those signing national letters of intent at this morning’s event were Kate Haffenreffer, lacrosse at Vanderbilt University; Ellie Johnson, lacrosse at Stanford University; Mimi...
GREENWICH, CT
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Last Day of Golf

Monroe County’s golf courses will close for the season Friday, November 11. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the last day of golf at Monroe County’s Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses will be Friday, November 11. “Although this year’s...
MONROE, NY
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
RYE, NY

