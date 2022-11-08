As a lifelong resident of Athens County, I support Jill Thompson for County Auditor. I do not have a personal relationship with her, but had regular professional interaction with her during my years with the Auditor of State’s office when auditing Athens County and carrying through to my years as an area school district Treasurer. I am now retired. In my dealings with her, she was positive, professional, and willing to assist me directly or have me work with her staff who were all extremely helpful.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO