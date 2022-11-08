Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
From the Editor's Desk: Election night brings with it formative experiences for young journalists
As Skittle-colored leaves begin to cover Athens in a blanket that signifies fall is coming to an end, voters must start thinking about the decisions they will make at the polls. For many, November is a time of year hallmarked by Thanksgiving and the coming of the Holiday season. For...
WOUB
Jay Edwards wins fourth and final term for 94th House District
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Republican incumbent Jay Edwards cruised to reelection Tuesday night as the state representative for the 94th House District. Edwards defeated his Democratic opponent, Tanya Conrath, with 59 percent of the vote. This will be Edwards fourth and final term because term limits will prevent him from running again for the seat.
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Fairfield County. Republican Jeffrey Fix earned a position as County Commissioner, with 65.72% of the vote. Democrat Reed Bailey earned 34.28% of the vote. Voters in Pickerington approved a Pickerington Local School...
WOUB
Here are the 2022 general election results for Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Hocking County. Republican Jessica Dicken earned a position as Hocking County Commissioner with 61.41% of the vote. Democrat James Kalklosch earned 32% of the vote. Independent Chad Ricketts earned 6% of the vote.
WHIZ
Muskingum County election results
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
thepostathens.com
League of Women Voters of Athens County defends, advocates for democracy
Despite contentious discussions of politicians and hot-button issues during this year’s election season, the members of the LWV of Athens County remained focused on ensuring eligible voters were educated before the 2022 Midterm Elections. In preparation for the November election, the LWV of Athens County updated and increased the...
thepostathens.com
Students at OU prepare for 2022 Midterm Election
With election day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, students at Ohio University are eagerly registering to vote and preparing to cast their ballots. In modern elections, college students have been voting at record rates. In the 2020 election, 66% of registered college voters cast their ballots. The students at OU...
thepostathens.com
Letter to the Editor: An endorsement of Jill Thompson
As a lifelong resident of Athens County, I support Jill Thompson for County Auditor. I do not have a personal relationship with her, but had regular professional interaction with her during my years with the Auditor of State’s office when auditing Athens County and carrying through to my years as an area school district Treasurer. I am now retired. In my dealings with her, she was positive, professional, and willing to assist me directly or have me work with her staff who were all extremely helpful.
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
thepostathens.com
City Council: Body discusses requirements for rental permits in Athens
Athens City Council met Monday to discuss an ordinance amending housing regulations and the requirement for rental permits in Athens and to discuss mutual aid to the Athens Sheriff’s office. The housing ordinance would amend title 29 housing regulations and chapter 29.03 rental dwellings short term. It defines when...
thepostathens.com
Life after serving looks different for everyone, especially college students
Content warning: This article discusses suicide. At Ohio University, there are around 700 Veterans enrolled. These are classified as students who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Whether that be serving as a pilot for the Air Force, or a corpsman for the Marine Corps, 700 Bobcats want to protect their country.
WLWT 5
George Wagner's defense team calls witnesses as prosecutors agree to pause state's case
WAVERLY, Ohio — The personal character of accused killer George Wagner quickly came into play when the ninth week of his murder trial began Monday. "Both Jake and George would help serve at the mission," Kelly Cinereski said. Cinereski is a pastor in Alaska, which is where George Wagner,...
dayton247now.com
'I ain't caving and I ain't crumbling': Wagner wiretaps played in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – Prosecutors Wednesday finally played most of the wiretap recordings made in the summer of 2018 in the final stages of the investigation into the Wagner family for their alleged roles in the Pike County massacre. Those recordings included conversations from the phones of all four...
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
thepostathens.com
Wrestling: Ohio eyes redemption in 2022-23 season
The countdown for Ohio Wrestling has concluded, as the athletes are ready to hit the mats for another hard-fought season. Coming off a season where a pair of Ohio wrestlers competed in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio coach Joel Greenlee returns a hungry squad. The combination of youthful energy and veteran experience is a phenomenon that has not been seen for Ohio recently, as its overall program outlook hasn’t been this bright in years.
WTAP
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
thepostathens.com
Rape reported in Hoover House
The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
