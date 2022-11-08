ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

WOUB

Jay Edwards wins fourth and final term for 94th House District

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Republican incumbent Jay Edwards cruised to reelection Tuesday night as the state representative for the 94th House District. Edwards defeated his Democratic opponent, Tanya Conrath, with 59 percent of the vote. This will be Edwards fourth and final term because term limits will prevent him from running again for the seat.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Here are the 2022 general election results for Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Hocking County. Republican Jessica Dicken earned a position as Hocking County Commissioner with 61.41% of the vote. Democrat James Kalklosch earned 32% of the vote. Independent Chad Ricketts earned 6% of the vote.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County election results

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

League of Women Voters of Athens County defends, advocates for democracy

Despite contentious discussions of politicians and hot-button issues during this year’s election season, the members of the LWV of Athens County remained focused on ensuring eligible voters were educated before the 2022 Midterm Elections. In preparation for the November election, the LWV of Athens County updated and increased the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Students at OU prepare for 2022 Midterm Election

With election day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, students at Ohio University are eagerly registering to vote and preparing to cast their ballots. In modern elections, college students have been voting at record rates. In the 2020 election, 66% of registered college voters cast their ballots. The students at OU...
thepostathens.com

Letter to the Editor: An endorsement of Jill Thompson

As a lifelong resident of Athens County, I support Jill Thompson for County Auditor. I do not have a personal relationship with her, but had regular professional interaction with her during my years with the Auditor of State’s office when auditing Athens County and carrying through to my years as an area school district Treasurer. I am now retired. In my dealings with her, she was positive, professional, and willing to assist me directly or have me work with her staff who were all extremely helpful.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

City Council: Body discusses requirements for rental permits in Athens

Athens City Council met Monday to discuss an ordinance amending housing regulations and the requirement for rental permits in Athens and to discuss mutual aid to the Athens Sheriff’s office. The housing ordinance would amend title 29 housing regulations and chapter 29.03 rental dwellings short term. It defines when...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Life after serving looks different for everyone, especially college students

Content warning: This article discusses suicide. At Ohio University, there are around 700 Veterans enrolled. These are classified as students who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Whether that be serving as a pilot for the Air Force, or a corpsman for the Marine Corps, 700 Bobcats want to protect their country.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Wrestling: Ohio eyes redemption in 2022-23 season

The countdown for Ohio Wrestling has concluded, as the athletes are ready to hit the mats for another hard-fought season. Coming off a season where a pair of Ohio wrestlers competed in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio coach Joel Greenlee returns a hungry squad. The combination of youthful energy and veteran experience is a phenomenon that has not been seen for Ohio recently, as its overall program outlook hasn’t been this bright in years.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Local law enforcement warns public about scam

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
LUCASVILLE, OH
thepostathens.com

Rape reported in Hoover House

The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
WSAZ

Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

