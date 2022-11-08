Read full article on original website
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley on November 12, 2022, before the TTU vs. KU football game. Raider Alley opens at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Those who would like to join the party can get a ride from CitiBus...
Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day. Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!. Frenship:. Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe. Makayla...
TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience. Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes - 3632 50th Street. All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Frenship student headed to National Spanish Spelling Bee
WOLFFORTH, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For a fourth consecutive year, a Frenship ISD student is headed to the National Spanish Spelling Bee. Over the weekend, Willow Bend Elementary fifth-grader Cesar Guzman clinched first-place in the area contest, securing his spot at the national competition this summer. On November 5, dozens...
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
Coat and heater weather just ahead!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts. Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road near the 50th Street intersection. LPD received the call at 10:06 p.m. Police confirm that one person has sustained serious injuries, and our KCBD photographer confirms that the victim has been taken to the hospital.
Cooler weather precedes our first potential freeze this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another mild night and windy, warm day on Wednesday. However, things start changing on Thursday and the coldest air of the season will arrive by Friday morning. As for Wednesday, fog, drizzle, light showers, and clouds once again until early afternoon. We should see some sun tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-70s across the area.
Lubbock’s $200 million road bond passes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s $200 million road bond proposition has been passed. Voters in the city of Lubbock lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of...
Jason Corley reelected as Lubbock County Commissioner
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The race for Lubbock County Commissioner came to a head tonight, with Jason Corley on top. Commissioner Corley faced democratic challenger, Juan Gatica. Corley has been an advocate for cutting government spending. Since 2016, Corley has been giving up pay raises to volunteer fire departments...
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.
One more warm afternoon before winter chill arrives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday behind our next cold front moving through tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight thanks to a 20 mph breeze from the south. Mostly clear skies with a very slim chance for an isolated shower late tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.
City of Post voting to go wet
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice. They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.
Plainview votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview voters approved the sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago. It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity performing and aiding an abortion procedure. The results:. For: 2,423. Against: 1,076.
Midland man critically injured in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County Friday evening. DPS reports 65-year-old Arturo Meza was crossing the roadway at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz. Investigators say Ortiz failed to yield the right of way.
