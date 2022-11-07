ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lincolnsquirrel.com

Kalyana “K.T.” Manthappa, 1934-2022

Kalyana T. Mahanthappa, age 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Boulder, Colo., died peacefully on November 2, 2022. “K.T.,” as he was known to friends and colleagues, was a theoretical physicist and educator who loved travel, art, and classical music, and was a devoted husband and father. Born in...
LINCOLN, MA
Lincoln votes strongly Democratic in 2022 midterms

In keeping with its longtime political leanings, Lincoln voted decisively in favor of Democratic candidates for statewide office and U.S. Representative in the 2022 midterms, according to unofficial results on the evening of November 8. All four ballot questions passed in Lincoln. Statewide, Questions 1, 2, and 4 were approved...
LINCOLN, MA
Police log for Oct. 30–Nov. 6, 2022

South Great Road (11:13 a.m.) — Caller reported a slight odor of natural gas outside. The Fire Department responded and confirmed. National Grid was notified. Lewis Street (1:43 p.m.) — Party came to the station regarding a civil matter. An officer spoke to the party and advised them to seek their remedy at civil court.

