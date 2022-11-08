Read full article on original website
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
KSNB Local4
An incredible lack of snow summarizes the 2021-22 winter season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November and limited spots of the viewing area have already seen their first few snowflakes of the season, it’s time to go back in time and recap last winter’s snow season. The most memorable thing from last year was the incredible lack of snow. In fact, most of south central and central Nebraska were 10 to 20 inches below normal with many spots recording one of their top 10 least snowy seasons on record. Let’s take a look at how things measured up.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
KETV.com
Winter Weather Preparedness Day in Nebraska
Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska, urging people to prepare for the colder months of the year. If a huge storm were to hit, Nebraska Emergency Management officials said you should have a plan to survive up to 72 hours without outside assistance. It's also important to make an emergency family plan.
NebraskaTV
Powerball Jackpot delay still draws winners from Nebraska
KEARNEY, NEB. — A $2 billion jackpot drawing delay may go down in history. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was won by someone out of California. Although the odds of being a winner are low according to the Nebraska Lottery, people playing for a chance to win are high.
klkntv.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans making less than $15 an hour will be getting a raise sometime in the next few years. Voters approved Initiative 433 by an almost 18-point margin, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state’s minimum wage, currently $9 an hour, will increase gradually. The...
WOWT
Two arrested by Nebraska troopers after two separate car chases
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested two people in two different pursuits Tuesday. A woman was arrested after driving her car over 110 mph around 3 p.m. according to the Nebraska State Patrol. There were reports of her passing cars on the shoulder, she struck a sign and then...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week. […] The post Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
iheart.com
Jim Pillen Declares Victory in Nebraska Gubernatorial Election
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska has a new Governor-elect in Republican Jim Pillen. Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, Pillen declared victory in the Nebraska gubernatorial race against Democrat Carol Blood. "Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership," said Pillen. "I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family."
norfolkneradio.com
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: Should Iowa Let Drunks Sleep It Off?
One of the things Jeff loves about the radio show is that he never knows what topic will set the listeners on fire. A caller suggests that the legislature protect drunk people sleeping in their cars - rather than driving home - from being arrested. The phone and the text line went crazy with various opinions. Listen to the call that started it all and then comment: what do YOU think?
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
iheart.com
