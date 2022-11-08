ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man arrested for setting mattress on fire at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire call at a motel early Thursday morning and discovered a man running around and smoke coming from one of the rooms. According to personnel at the scene, the man was running around and pulling on door handles at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Study helps the push to improve sidewalks, reduce traffic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville can be a challenge for people whether you are walking, biking or driving. A new study is looking to change that by making it easier to get to and from downtown. The Nashville Department of Transportation downtown mobility report found that 10 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police. WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

There is a workout for everyone at Row House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Row House has two locations in our area, Sylvan Park and Cool Springs. It is a workout for all levels, and you go at your own pace during the classes. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how it all works.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher’s assistant has been charged with marijuana possession after police discovered 45 grams of it in his lunchbox. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Murrell School on 322 Cleveland Street for a disorderly student call. Police said the student had been...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Major wreck closes I-65 in Millersville for hours

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning that forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County. According to Millersville Police, eleven vehicles were involved in the crash at mile marker 102 and injuries are being reported. The incident occurred...
MILLERSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man indicted in 2020 Clarksville murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old man. Seth Stephens was found shot multiple times in December 2020 at King Mao on Needmore Road. An investigation by Clarksville Police Department’s homicide unit led detectives to Jaelyn Deon Gant as the suspect in the case. The case was presented to the September 2021 grand jury, which returned an indictment for Gant on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, among other charges.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

