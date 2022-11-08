Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Man arrested for setting mattress on fire at Nashville motel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire call at a motel early Thursday morning and discovered a man running around and smoke coming from one of the rooms. According to personnel at the scene, the man was running around and pulling on door handles at the...
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
WSMV
Study helps the push to improve sidewalks, reduce traffic in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville can be a challenge for people whether you are walking, biking or driving. A new study is looking to change that by making it easier to get to and from downtown. The Nashville Department of Transportation downtown mobility report found that 10 miles...
WSMV
Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police. WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
WSMV
There is a workout for everyone at Row House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Row House has two locations in our area, Sylvan Park and Cool Springs. It is a workout for all levels, and you go at your own pace during the classes. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how it all works.
WSMV
Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher’s assistant has been charged with marijuana possession after police discovered 45 grams of it in his lunchbox. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Murrell School on 322 Cleveland Street for a disorderly student call. Police said the student had been...
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
Renderings give more detailed look at proposed Titans stadium
New renderings are providing a more detailed look into the plans for the new Titans stadium in Nashville.
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive to honor five teenagers in deadly crash
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant...
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
WSMV
Major wreck closes I-65 in Millersville for hours
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning that forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County. According to Millersville Police, eleven vehicles were involved in the crash at mile marker 102 and injuries are being reported. The incident occurred...
WSMV
Man indicted in 2020 Clarksville murder
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old man. Seth Stephens was found shot multiple times in December 2020 at King Mao on Needmore Road. An investigation by Clarksville Police Department’s homicide unit led detectives to Jaelyn Deon Gant as the suspect in the case. The case was presented to the September 2021 grand jury, which returned an indictment for Gant on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, among other charges.
Comments / 0