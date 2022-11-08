Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
lhstomtom.org
Heartbreaking loss for the varsity girls volleyball team
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the girls varsity volleyball team played their last and final game of the season. Losing to Joliet Catholic Academy the girls left it all out on the court. The game was very close as both sets ended in the same score of 25-23. The varsity girls...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS upsets Plainfield North, advances to state quarterfinal
Lyons Township High School senior James Georgelos caught the swing pass from junior quarterback Ryan Jackson at the 8-yard line at Plainfield North on Nov. 4 determined to score. Not only was this the second round of the IHSA Class 8A state football playoffs, those last, difficult yards were along...
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
wbrc.com
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono. According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Tickets for First-Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend Go On-Sale on Thursday, Nov. 10
NASCAR announced today that tickets for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Nov. 10. In addition, fans who have subscribed to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails or have already made a deposit will have the opportunity to begin purchasing tickets today.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Bolingbrook native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
Bolingbrook native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard. A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Airman Rodrigo Godinez, a 2022 Downers Grove South High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today,...
DuPage County Election Results
DuPage County residents voted for several races Tuesday including county clerk, treasurer as well as several school board referendums. Election Results for Illinois races available here
Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride at One of Illinois’ Best Resorts for Winter Fun
If you want to treat your family to a unique winter experience this year, look no further than White Pines Lodge in Mr. Morris, Illinois!. Last week I shared with you the cool winter horseback riding experiences that are available at White Pines Lodge, but if sitting atop a saddle is not your thing, maybe taking a ride in a horse-drawn wagon is?
