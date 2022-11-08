ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Heartbreaking loss for the varsity girls volleyball team

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the girls varsity volleyball team played their last and final game of the season. Losing to Joliet Catholic Academy the girls left it all out on the court. The game was very close as both sets ended in the same score of 25-23. The varsity girls...
JOLIET, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS upsets Plainfield North, advances to state quarterfinal

Lyons Township High School senior James Georgelos caught the swing pass from junior quarterback Ryan Jackson at the 8-yard line at Plainfield North on Nov. 4 determined to score. Not only was this the second round of the IHSA Class 8A state football playoffs, those last, difficult yards were along...
PLAINFIELD, IL
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono. According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.
CHICAGO, IL
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
ELGIN, IL
Bolingbrook native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

Bolingbrook native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard. A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Airman Rodrigo Godinez, a 2022 Downers Grove South High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today,...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride at One of Illinois’ Best Resorts for Winter Fun

If you want to treat your family to a unique winter experience this year, look no further than White Pines Lodge in Mr. Morris, Illinois!. Last week I shared with you the cool winter horseback riding experiences that are available at White Pines Lodge, but if sitting atop a saddle is not your thing, maybe taking a ride in a horse-drawn wagon is?
MORRIS, IL

