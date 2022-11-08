Read full article on original website
Parkersburg man facing solicitation, gun charges
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly soliciting a minor, officials said. Parkersburg Police detectives arrested Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, on Monday on charges of soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a notice posted on Facebook by the department on its Facebook page.
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Arrests a “Primary Dealer” in Athens County
On November 8, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office located and arrested a primary dealer in Athens County after an in-depth drug investigation into trafficking of. Fentanyl. Investigators gained information...
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
Leib Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Qualls
POMEROY, Ohio – The man accused in the death of a Pomeroy man has been indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 9, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, and Murder, an unclassified felony. Leib is alleged to have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls, on September 30, 2022.
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
Wood County Grand Jury issues indictments
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Grand Jury released a variety of indictments Monday following a special session. * Jerome Lee Blackwell, 43, North Central Regional Jail, was indicted on four counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver from January and February.
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly smashing cup over person’s head, fleeing from police
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a Williamstown man was arrested after allegedly smashing a cup over a person’s head and then attempting to flee from police once in custody. The Williamstown Police Department arrested David Lane Potts, 57, in the Tonya’s Country Kitchen parking lot for assaulting a customer at the restaurant. According to […]
State Police investigating death in Pleasants County incident
ST. MARYS — The West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a Pleasants County man who reportedly shot at emergency personnel responding to a fire on his property Sunday. Officers returned fire but an autopsy is planned “to determine the exact cause of death,” said 1st Sgt....
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers
ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An investigation is underway after a man is following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins says the incident happened on Federal Ridge Road. He says he is not releasing many details because his office has requested that the West Virginia State...
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
