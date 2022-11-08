ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ypom_0j2WdzqH00

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials.

The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. He later identified the person as 62-year-old Betty Paxton Chandler, of Lake City.

Chandler was hit by a CSX train when she stepped in front of it, von Lutcken said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

