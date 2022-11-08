Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials.
The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. He later identified the person as 62-year-old Betty Paxton Chandler, of Lake City.
Chandler was hit by a CSX train when she stepped in front of it, von Lutcken said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
