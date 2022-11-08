Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials.

The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. He later identified the person as 62-year-old Betty Paxton Chandler, of Lake City.

Chandler was hit by a CSX train when she stepped in front of it, von Lutcken said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.