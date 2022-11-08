ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4myO_0j2WdyxY00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night.

“I liked his energy,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “He’s had some nagging bumps but he pushed through. He played with pace and he was aggressive. I think he helped set the tone.”

Kuzma, who has been battling a shoulder injury, called this a “must win” for the Wizards, who entered the night having lost five of their last six games.

“We have have played some tough opponents and let some slip away, and then we have played down to the level of some opponents,” Kuzma said. “That’s a recipe for disaster and that’s how you lose five out of six.”

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura provided a boost off the bench with 16 points.

Washington shot 52.5% from the field, while holding the Hornets to 41.6%.

It was a sloppy game for both teams, with Unseld sarcastically calling it a “game for the ages.”

But it was competitive, featuring 14 lead changes before Hachimura gave the Wizards the lead for good with an 18-foot step-back jumper and a three-point play off running layup in the waning seconds of the third quarter.

Washington came out strong in the final frame, pushing its lead to double digits behind Kuzma, who started to score with drives and short jumpers. Kuzma finished with nine points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.

Monte Morris sent fans streaming to the exits with 1:19 left when he scored on a drive to the basket to beat the shot clock to push the lead to 11.

P.J. Washington had 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 for the Hornets, who’ve struggled with injuries all season and have not won since upsetting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

All-Star LaMelo Ball (ankle) still hasn’t played this season for Charlotte, missing all 11 games with a sprained ankle. Cody Martin has been out 10 games with a quad injury and Gordon Hayward is down with a shoulder injury.

“It’s important to get them back but losing five games in no excuse,” Washington said. “We haven’t played one game with everybody (healthy). … Once they get back, everything will change.”

Coach Steve Clifford wasn’t happy with the Hornets’ second-half defense.

“That was the biggest problem,” Clifford said. “They scored 62 in the second half. Our transition defense and our awareness with the cuts, with cutting baskets. … and they scored on second chance points in that stretch in the third quarter.”

TIP INS

Wizards: Bradley Beal missed his second straight game while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. … Bench outscored the Hornets 50-27. … Daniel Gafford strained his neck in the win.

Hornets: Didn’t make their first 3-pointer until less than 2 minutes remained in the first half and finished 5 of 32 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored 19 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 17 points off the bench for Portland. The Trail […]
PORTLAND, OR
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
ESPN

LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

Knight’s 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following […]
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
WKYC

Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WNCT

New technology can help make Thanksgiving hosting easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Remove holiday hosting stress with the right kitchen appliance Thanksgiving can be one of the toughest holidays to host. Besides having more people at your home at one time, you also have to cook a larger meal with a greater variety of dishes than on […]
ESPN

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy