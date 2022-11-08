LOCAL ROUNDUP: Boise State women score 121 in season opener

True freshman Natalie Pasco led the way scoring 20 points in her debut for the Boise State women’s basketball team as the Broncos rolled to a 121-64 win against NAIA Multnomah in their season opener Monday.

Boise State jumped out to a 68-34 lead by halftime and shot 55.4% from the field, including 16 of 28 (57.1%) from 3-point range.

Abby Muse had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dani Bayes, another freshman, and Elodie Lalotte both finished with 12 points.

NNU NO. 8 SEED AT NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Northwest Nazarene men’s soccer team announced the Nighthawks as the No. 8 seed in Super Region 4 for the NCAA Division II Tournament on Monday.

The Nighthawks (13-3-2) will play a familiar foe in the opening round, squaring off with No. 9 West Texas A&M (6-4-8). The game will be played 6 p.m. PST Thursday at top-seeded Cal State Los Angeles’ field.

The Nighthawks and Buffs played a great game in Nampa earlier this season on Sept. 10, when NNU upset then-ranked No. 14 WTAMU 1-0 on a goal from Sullivan Smith in the 33rd minute.

Cal State Los Angeles awaits the winner of NNU and West Texas. St. Mary’s (TX) is the two-seed in the region, followed by CSU Pueblo at 3, Cal State Dominguez Hills at 4, Colorado School of Mines at 5, Cal Poly Pomona at 6, Midwestern State at 7, and finally Biola in the 10th and final spot.

The Nighthawks claimed the GNAC’s automatic bid by winning the conference’s regular season title, their first GNAC Championship in program history. This will be NNU’s second-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, first making it in 2014 as the four-seed.

YOTES FALL

IN EXHIBITION

Sienna Riggle scored 16 points, while Jada Reed scored 12, as the College of Idaho women’s basketball team dropped an exhibition game against Utah State, 75-58.

The Yotes fell behind early, as the Aggies scored the first 12 points of the game behind three 3-pointers and the Yotes trailed by double digit points the rest of the way.

Reed finished the game sinking four of five 3-point attempts.