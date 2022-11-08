ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Forest cruises in season opener, tops Fairfield 71-59

 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson, Cameron Hildreth and Delaware transfer Andrew Carr each scored 14 points and Wake Forest posted a 71-59 win over Fairfield in the season opener Monday night.

Wake Forest won 25 games a year ago, 19 more than it won in the 2020-21 season, and reached the third round of the NIT.

Carr scored the first 10 points for the Deacons, who trailed by six, 21-15 with seven minutes left in the first half. Wake Forest finished the period on a 17-4 run to lead 32-25 at intermission.

Freshman Bobi Klintman scored 11 points and grabbed six boards off the bench and Wake Forest shot 39.1% from the floor (18 of 46) and hit just 6 of 22 shots from beyond the arc.

Caleb Fields scored 14 points, Supreme Cook added 13 and TJ Long scored 11 off the bench to lead Fairfield. The Stags shot 21 of 55 from the field and were 8 of29 from distance.

WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
