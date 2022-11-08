ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Man who killed 51 in New Zealand mosque attacks files appeal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrE0m_0j2WdXK300

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The man who slaughtered 51 Muslim worshippers during the deadliest mass-shooting in New Zealand’s history is appealing his conviction and sentence.

New Zealand’s Court of Appeal confirmed Tuesday that gunman Brenton Tarrant had filed the appeal last week. The court said a hearing date has yet to be set.

Tarrant, a white supremacist, gunned down worshippers at two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers in March 2019. He left dozens of others with severe injuries in the attack, which he livestreamed on Facebook.

The following year, Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the maximum available sentence in New Zealand.

The details of his appeal were not immediately made available by the court.

But in previous court documents, Tarrant, 32, claimed he was subject to “inhuman or degrading treatment” while being held for months in solitary confinement after the shooting, preventing a fair trial. He said he only pleaded guilty under duress.

Tarrant fired one of his lawyers in 2021, and it wasn’t immediately clear if another lawyer was representing him in his appeal or if he was representing himself.

Temel Atacocugu, who survived after being shot nine times during the attack at the Al Noor mosque, told news outlet Stuff that the gunman was playing games and seeking attention by filing the appeal.

“I would like to tell him: ‘Grow up, be a man and die quietly in jail, because that is what you deserve,’” Atacocugu said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she’d made a pledge a long time ago not to publicly say the terrorist’s name.

“His is a story that should not be told and his is a name that should not be repeated and I am going to apply that same rule in commenting on his attempts to revictimize people,” Ardern said. “We should give him nothing.”

The attacks prompted New Zealand to quickly pass new laws which banned the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. In a subsequent buyback scheme, gun owners handed over more than 50,000 weapons to police. The attacks also prompted global changes to social media, as tech companies sought to prevent or quickly stop future attacks from being livestreamed.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Mass murderer who killed 51 in Christchurch mosque shooting appeals sentence

A white supremacist who pleaded guilty to murdering more than 50 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers in 2019 is appealing against his conviction and sentence.New Zealand’s court of appeal confirmed on Tuesday that Brenton Tarrant, 32, filed the appeal last week. The court is yet to set a date for his hearing.The attack three years ago constituted the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history, and the outpouring of public anger and grief led to major gun law reforms in the country.He left dozens of others with severe injuries in the attack, which he...
The Independent

Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State

A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
HILLSBORO, OH
TheDailyBeast

Incel Admits Plot to ‘Slaughter’ 3,000 Women at Ohio State University, Feds Say

A self-described incel has admitted in federal court to planning a mass shooting at Ohio State University, officials said. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to commit a hate crime—an offense which carries a possible life sentence as the plot involved attempts to kill, according to prosecutors. Genco was arrested in March 2020 after someone feared he planned to hurt himself or others after he barricaded himself in a room with a gun. Authorities managed to get Genco to surrender and found he had an AR-15-style rifle with a bumper-stock, along with a Glock pistol to fire fully automatically. He admitted to possessing the weapons as part of his plot, prosecutors said. Investigators also found writings dating back to 2019 in which Genco said he planned to “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge.” One note indicated he hoped to kill as many as 3,000 people, prosecutors said. FBI agents say Genco surveilled Ohio State University and researched sororities online. “Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement.Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘It was like a warzone’: 18-month-old among six shot in North Carolina

Police are investigating a shooting in North Carolina that left multiple people injured and counted a child and an 18-month-old among the victims shot.Police said the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 9.30pm in downtown Oxford, located about 30 miles northeast of Durham.When officers arrived on the scene, ABC 11 reported, they discovered six people wounded in the shooting, with the victims ranging in age from 18-months-old to 64 years old. Another child was also reportedly wounded in the shooting, but their age was not disclosed.All individuals were taken to a hospital in Oxford, while four of the injured people...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

‘Are you a tyrant?’ Viral video shows Florida police arrest legally blind 61-year-old for holding cane

A Florida sheriff’s department is investigating a stop after video went viral of two deputies seemingly arresting a blind man with a cane for no reason.According to arresting documents, deputies in Columbia County saw James “Jim” Hodges, 61, cross a street despite a crosswalk indicator telling him to wait, then stopped him when they spotted a metal object they thought was a weapon in his back pocket. (Mr Hodges, who says he’s legally blind, carries a foldable metal cane for help walking.)Police body camera footage obtained by Mr Hodges and posted on his YouTube channel shows what happens next.An...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US

It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy