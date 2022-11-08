ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

$2.04 billion winning Powerball numbers drawn after technical issue causes delay

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmZFW_0j2Wcjmq00

The winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a technical issue delayed results for hours, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.

Here are the latest updates:

Issue with lottery sales system in Minnesota caused delay, officials say

Update 12:55 p.m. EST Nov. 8: Officials with the Minnesota Lottery said an issue with the state’s sales verification system caused a processing delay that apparently pushed back Monday night’s expected Powerball drawing.

Officials said the issue occurred “after unprecedented lottery interest” on Monday.

“The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted security and accurately,” Minnesota Lottery officials said in a press release. “At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

In a statement early Tuesday, officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association said the expected 10:59 p.m. Powerball drawing was delayed on Monday because one of the participating lotteries had yet to finish processing its sales and play data.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected,” officials said. “Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win.”

Powerball jackpot rises

Update 9:50 a.m. EST Nov. 8: The estimated Powerball jackpot rose to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning, according to The Associated Press.

On Monday night, the jackpot was reported at $1.9 billion. It rose following updated calculations, the AP reported.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone won the jackpot.

– Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Powerball numbers drawn after delay

Update 9:40 a.m. EST Nov. 8: After an hourslong delay, officials drew the winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.

Officials with the California Lottery said the drawing happened around 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday. The draw was expected at 10:59 p.m. Monday.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.

– Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Delay continues; drawing results likely won’t be known until Tuesday morning

Update 3:03 a.m. EST Nov. 8: Monday’s Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion remains delayed, and officials likely won’t know the winning numbers until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement overnight.

“The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, remains delayed. Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the statement read.

“Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win.

“Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning. Players should hold onto their tickets.”

– Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Drawing delayed due to technical issue

Original report: Monday’s Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion has been delayed due to a technical issue.

Just after 11 p.m. EST, the California Lottery tweeted and confirmed that the drawing for Monday night had been delayed due to “a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the security protocols.”

When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available,” California Lottery tweeted.

The Powerball drawing rose to $1.9 billion over the weekend after there was no grand prize winner in Saturday night’s drawing, according to CBS News.

If someone wins the $1.9 billion jackpot, they have the option to take the money through an annuity paid over 29 years. The lump-sum option would be $929.1 million, according to the California Lottery website.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $206.9 million, lottery officials said. Since then, there have been a record-tying 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball allows the grand prize winner to decide how he or she wants to get the money — either by choosing an annuity or a lump sum. According to lottery officials, most winners opt for the lump sum or the “cash option.”

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m. ET.

No timeframe has been released on when the Powerball numbers are expected to be drawn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PIX11

$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing held Tuesday morning after delay

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. But the winning numbers were revealed Tuesday morning. The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.9 billion. The numbers were supposed to be drawn at around 11 p.m. Monday but were announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. “The Powerball […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOEL 950 AM

$2 Billion Powerball Drawing Has a Winner! Just One

It's been an interesting few days, to say the least. The jackpot amount kept going up, to $1.9 billion, and then, the scheduled drawing time arrived but couldn't take place because one of the 48 participating states/territories reported difficulties in processing their sales. Tuesday morning, the numbers were finally drawn,...
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

Here are the numbers from Monday’s $1B Powerball drawing

Check your tickets — are you the nation’s newest billionaire? On Monday, the numbers were drawn in the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with 13 pulled as the Powerball. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing was worth more than $1 billion, lottery officials said, after no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Why the winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball were delayed

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1 Billion

Monday's (October 31) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 cash value) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $825 million drawing last Saturday (October 29) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the second time the game has exceeded the $1 billion plateau and...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sacramento

Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
FLORIDA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. ​​The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nicole, rare November hurricane, makes landfall in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. The rare November hurricane...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy