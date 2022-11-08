Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA
Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
decrypt.co
FTX’s FTT Token Crashes 78% in 24 Hours, Bitcoin Hits Yearly Low
FTX’s token plunged nearly 80% following news that Binance would acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange. FTT is hemorrhaging value, crashing 78% in the past 24 hours from roughly $22 to $4.87, according to data from CoinGecko. The FTX token reached a low of $3.12 Tuesday before rising slightly...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight
Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted in the past 24 hours, with the total crypto market cap now sitting at $914 billion, a 10.6% drop in the last 24 hours. According...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
astaga.com
Best DEX tokens to buy as CEX coins plunge
The cryptocurrency trade is having its Lehman second as one in all its largest gamers collapses. On Tuesday, FTX, the third-biggest crypto exchanges on the earth, introduced that it will likely be acquired by Binance. Consequently, Sam Bankman Fried has seen his internet price crash from over $16 billion to virtually nothing.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
astaga.com
Binance’s FTX Bailout: Singapore Government Involved Indirectly
FTX’s largest Singapore government-owned investor Temasek on Wednesday said it’s participating with FTX amid the bailout by rival crypto exchange Binance. Temasek has participated in three funding rounds of FTX and it’s one of many largest traders together with Lightspeed Enterprise Companions, Perception Companions, SoftBank, BlackRock, and others. Rumors have began spreading that Temasek might bailout crypto trade FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
fintechmagazine.com
Future of crypto exchange FTX in doubt as Binance walks away
The future of crypto exchange FTX appears to be up in the air amid reports of a liquidity crisis, after a proposed bailout by rivals Binance fell through. The future of cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears in doubt after rival Binance announced a deal to bail it out, then withdrew, in the space of little more than 24 hours.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Records Fresh Market Low At $17K, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is buying and selling within the pink, with Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over in the present day’s buying and selling session. The primary cryptocurrency retraces its income from final week and fallback into a brand new yearly low. On the time of writing,...
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH) Dumped in Major Quantities on FTX Exchange
The latest switch of $500 million value of FTX Tokens (FTT) to Binance has brewed main skepticism surrounding the finances of the crypto alternate. Nevertheless, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has assured that every one operations are working high-quality however traders have pressed the panic button. Aside from FTT liquidation, customers...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin value declined over 15% and even traded beneath $16,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses if it breaks the $15,000 assist zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined beneath $16,000. The worth is buying and selling beneath $17,500 and the 100...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. After an initial review, Binance said in a statement Wednesday that it had significant concerns that convinced it to back out of the deal. “In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.
