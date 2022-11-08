Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
No. 12 Texas breaks in new arena with win over UTEP
Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points as No. 12 Texas got serious contributions from its older newcomers and defeated visiting Texas-El
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Kansas
Who: Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, November 12, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN+ Big 12 Now (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Kansas (16) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Kansas (2-10, 1-8) Series History: Texas Tech leads 21-2 Last...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
Batcho, No. 25 Texas Tech overpower Northwestern State 73-49
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams. “I was just trying to be aggressive out there,” Batcho, a 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, said. “I felt confident.” Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who broke open a close game. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which shot 24 for 46 from the floor. “We talk to our guys about not beating ourselves,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “Their offensive rebounding hurt us. We had a lot of mistakes, and we have a lot we can learn from. We have a young, young team, and we have to be patient.”
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Aggies, Joni Taylor Nab Texas' No. 1 Recruit
Texas A&M has never signed the state's No. 1 ranked player in the history of the women's basketball program.
Texas now trending for 2023 four-star ATH Jelani McDonald
Texas is continuing their hot streak on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. The Longhorns were able to flip four-star edge Colton Vasek from Oklahoma on Thursday. Among the Vasek news, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommitted from Texas A&M and Texas has suddenly become the heavy favorite in his recruitment.
