247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Kansas

Who: Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, November 12, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN+ Big 12 Now (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Kansas (16) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Kansas (2-10, 1-8) Series History: Texas Tech leads 21-2 Last...
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
The Associated Press

Batcho, No. 25 Texas Tech overpower Northwestern State 73-49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams. “I was just trying to be aggressive out there,” Batcho, a 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, said. “I felt confident.” Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who broke open a close game. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which shot 24 for 46 from the floor. “We talk to our guys about not beating ourselves,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “Their offensive rebounding hurt us. We had a lot of mistakes, and we have a lot we can learn from. We have a young, young team, and we have to be patient.”
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
