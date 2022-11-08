ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Basketball: Postgame twitter reactions to Hogs season opener

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5PBq_0j2WbQvi00

The Hogs opened the 100th season of Arkansas Razorback basketball with a 76-58 victory over North Dakota State .

The win came without freshman sensation, Nick Smith Jr. who was sidelined with knee soreness.

Eric Musselman relied on his elite transfer class to bring in the win. Ricky Council led all scorers with 22 points and a highlight dunk. Trevor Brazile followed with 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, also going 3 for 6 from behind the arc.

North Dakota State attempted to keep it close for as long as possible, only trailing eight points but the Hogs turned the volume up in the second half, pushing the lead to 20.

The Hogs have Final Four aspirations and expectations. Musselman has put together a good group with transfers and high-ranking recruits that can definitely make a late push in March.

Throwback uniforms undefeated

https://twitter.com/hogflashbacks/status/1589817767871799296?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ

Arkansas; Basketball or Football school

https://twitter.com/randallhogwps/status/1589818675011649538?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ

Trevon Brazile, Missouri Tigers

https://twitter.com/truefanjessica/status/1589825421809680384

Musselman recruits athletes

https://twitter.com/davewproffitt/status/1589804774014087168?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ

Don't blame Arkansas students

https://twitter.com/calebcgeorge13/status/1589801390909845504?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ

Hogs on the court > Hogs on the field

https://twitter.com/anonhog/status/1589787438729203712?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ

Eric Musselman thanks the students

https://twitter.com/EricPMusselman/status/1589823867866218496

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss and Arkansas will be a night kickoff

One of the weirdest series in the SEC Western Division will kickoff after the sun goes down in Fayetteville. Ole Miss and Arkansas will start at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network. This is a series that featured over 100 points last season,...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Five local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas. Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:. Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state...
FARMINGTON, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas takes down North Dakota State on opening night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #10 Arkansas basketball season opened the 2022-2023 season in the win column. The Hogs took down North Dakota State, 76-58 behind 22 points from Ricky Council. Trevon Brazile provided 21 points and twelve rebounds in his Arkansas debut. It was his first career double-double. Returning...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Arkansas picks up 4-star commitment in football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Alabama to secure the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 with a commitment from Leeds four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma. In all, Henderson had 45 offers. He announced for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?

We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Bike business is big business in Fayetteville

Fayetteville is the sixth most bicycle-friendly city in the U.S., according to the League of American Bicyclists. The city has 38 registered bike-friendly businesses (BFBs), eight more than in June 2021. By comparison, Bentonville has 11, and Rogers has five. Why it matters: Bike-friendly communities are attractive to a growing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy