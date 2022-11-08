Arkansas Basketball: Postgame twitter reactions to Hogs season opener
The Hogs opened the 100th season of Arkansas Razorback basketball with a 76-58 victory over North Dakota State .
The win came without freshman sensation, Nick Smith Jr. who was sidelined with knee soreness.
Eric Musselman relied on his elite transfer class to bring in the win. Ricky Council led all scorers with 22 points and a highlight dunk. Trevor Brazile followed with 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, also going 3 for 6 from behind the arc.
North Dakota State attempted to keep it close for as long as possible, only trailing eight points but the Hogs turned the volume up in the second half, pushing the lead to 20.
The Hogs have Final Four aspirations and expectations. Musselman has put together a good group with transfers and high-ranking recruits that can definitely make a late push in March.
Throwback uniforms undefeated
https://twitter.com/hogflashbacks/status/1589817767871799296?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ
Arkansas; Basketball or Football school
https://twitter.com/randallhogwps/status/1589818675011649538?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ
Trevon Brazile, Missouri Tigers
https://twitter.com/truefanjessica/status/1589825421809680384
Musselman recruits athletes
https://twitter.com/davewproffitt/status/1589804774014087168?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ
Don't blame Arkansas students
https://twitter.com/calebcgeorge13/status/1589801390909845504?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ
Hogs on the court > Hogs on the field
https://twitter.com/anonhog/status/1589787438729203712?s=46&t=EpFG0vZPhpCd6klC06PCJQ
Eric Musselman thanks the students
https://twitter.com/EricPMusselman/status/1589823867866218496
