Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Related
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
kut.org
Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor
More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
CBS Austin
Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
kut.org
Harper-Madison, Ellis reelected to Austin City Council; Districts 3, 5 and 9 heading to runoffs
If result charts do not appear, refresh the page. The dais at Austin City Hall will look different come January. A contest for mayor was at the top of the ballot for voters, but there were also five City Council seats up for grabs. Incumbent District 8 Council Member Paige...
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
CBS Austin
Texas & Austin-area election results
We expected to see long lines at the polls on November 8 and we found them, but the voting wasn't the spirited big finish some campaigns were hoping for. County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero is Travis County’s elections chief. Commenting on the election day turnout she said previous midterm voter counts were higher, but she was hoping the election day turnout would approach that mark.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization initiatives on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos had the chance to weigh in on the reform—and each of them passed the cannabis measures on their ballots.. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy...
Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
fox7austin.com
Texas election results from 2022 midterms
AUSTIN, Texas - The polls are closed and some ballots are still being counted after a busy Election Day in Central Texas and across the country. Millions headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes were on the big statewide...
Elgin Courier
Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County
The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
Texas election: Patrick, Collier rematch for Lieutenant Governor
For the second time, candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for lieutenant governor.
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8
Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
Austin agency's huge 'I Voted' sticker highlights Texas' voting access issues
PREACHER and Texas Civil Rights Project teamed up to create the new sticker.
kgns.tv
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
SELMA, Tex. (KGNS) - Cassy Garcia, the Republican challenger against Democratic incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar, will be holding her watch party in Selma, Texas. Garcia is a lifelong south Texan and the wife of a Border Patrol agent who said she does not like what she is seeing on the border.
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called with Williamson, Travis counties reporting some Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of midnight Nov. 9, both Williamson and Travis counties are reporting some Election Day results. In the Place 1 race, incumbent Trustee Trish Bode has...
CBS Austin
Free rides for Austin area voters on Election Day
It will be easier than ever to get to the polls to cast a ballot on Tuesday, November 8. Across Austin and nine surrounding counties free and reduced-price rides are being rolled out on Election Day. CapMetro is suspending fares on all CapMetro services on Election Day. That will make...
Comments / 1