kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff

AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race

Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas & Austin-area election results

We expected to see long lines at the polls on November 8 and we found them, but the voting wasn't the spirited big finish some campaigns were hoping for. County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero is Travis County’s elections chief. Commenting on the election day turnout she said previous midterm voter counts were higher, but she was hoping the election day turnout would approach that mark.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election

AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas election results from 2022 midterms

AUSTIN, Texas - The polls are closed and some ballots are still being counted after a busy Election Day in Central Texas and across the country. Millions headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes were on the big statewide...
TEXAS STATE
Elgin Courier

Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County

The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8

Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Free rides for Austin area voters on Election Day

It will be easier than ever to get to the polls to cast a ballot on Tuesday, November 8. Across Austin and nine surrounding counties free and reduced-price rides are being rolled out on Election Day. CapMetro is suspending fares on all CapMetro services on Election Day. That will make...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

