dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low
Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Ethereum Update, Says Altcoin Markets Primed for Volatility
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is telling Ethereum (ETH) holders that the leading smart contract platform is set up for a significant correction. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum completed a five-wave rise on the lower timeframe and is...
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Flock To the Flasko (FLSK) Presale
Many recently released cryptocurrencies can take the place of more well-known ones. Leading figures in the cryptocurrency sector have chosen Flasko as one of the cryptocurrencies that will be the hot investment in 2023. One of the top crypto investments in 2023 will be Flasko, which analysts estimate will do very well than some currencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight
Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted in the past 24 hours, with the total crypto market cap now sitting at $914 billion, a 10.6% drop in the last 24 hours. According...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,400 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and would possibly recuperate if there’s a clear transfer above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum began a significant decline beneath the $1,400 and $1,350 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,400 and...
astaga.com
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s worth loses its $1,500 help as the value trades to a area of $1,250 earlier than bouncing off this area. ETH’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. ETH’s worth stays weak throughout all...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
astaga.com
How low can Ethereum drop?
ETH worth has not been left behind within the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. Ethereum crashed to a low of $1,136, which was the bottom degree since July final yr. The coin has crashed by greater than 27% from the very best degree this yr, bringing the year-to-date losses to over 60%.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value declined over 10% and even spiked beneath $18,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses, because the FTX faces extra warmth. Bitcoin began did not recuperate floor and declined over 10%. The value is buying and selling beneath $19,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend
The Bitcoin value is steadily buying and selling above important assist ranges and would possibly lengthen its bullish development within the coming days. The cryptocurrency positively reacted to the present macroeconomic situations regardless of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) promising to maintain mountaineering rates of interest. On the time of...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded again to $20.4k, however is the decline truly over? This on-chain metric could counsel in any other case. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Previous Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is displaying a...
How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
If you have been consuming a lot of wealth content recently, you probably heard that many millionaires have seven income streams. Indeed, even the Bible says you should invest in seven different ventures. Having various income sources is very important, but that doesn't mean that the advice out there about this subject is actually helpful.
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
