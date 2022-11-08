ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low

Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Flock To the Flasko (FLSK) Presale

Many recently released cryptocurrencies can take the place of more well-known ones. Leading figures in the cryptocurrency sector have chosen Flasko as one of the cryptocurrencies that will be the hot investment in 2023. One of the top crypto investments in 2023 will be Flasko, which analysts estimate will do very well than some currencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight

Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted in the past 24 hours, with the total crypto market cap now sitting at $914 billion, a 10.6% drop in the last 24 hours. According...
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner

Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,400 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and would possibly recuperate if there’s a clear transfer above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum began a significant decline beneath the $1,400 and $1,350 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,400 and...
astaga.com

Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?

ETH’s worth loses its $1,500 help as the value trades to a area of $1,250 earlier than bouncing off this area. ETH’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. ETH’s worth stays weak throughout all...
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
astaga.com

How low can Ethereum drop?

ETH worth has not been left behind within the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. Ethereum crashed to a low of $1,136, which was the bottom degree since July final yr. The coin has crashed by greater than 27% from the very best degree this yr, bringing the year-to-date losses to over 60%.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet

Bitcoin value declined over 10% and even spiked beneath $18,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses, because the FTX faces extra warmth. Bitcoin began did not recuperate floor and declined over 10%. The value is buying and selling beneath $19,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s...
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend

The Bitcoin value is steadily buying and selling above important assist ranges and would possibly lengthen its bullish development within the coming days. The cryptocurrency positively reacted to the present macroeconomic situations regardless of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) promising to maintain mountaineering rates of interest. On the time of...
WASHINGTON STATE
astaga.com

Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It

Bitcoin has sharply rebounded again to $20.4k, however is the decline truly over? This on-chain metric could counsel in any other case. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Previous Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is displaying a...
Entrepreneur

How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth

If you have been consuming a lot of wealth content recently, you probably heard that many millionaires have seven income streams. Indeed, even the Bible says you should invest in seven different ventures. Having various income sources is very important, but that doesn't mean that the advice out there about this subject is actually helpful.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...

