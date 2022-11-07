ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Locals Attempting To Reopen Mekos Skatepark In Hampton After Abrupt Closure

HAMPTON—For more than 14 years, Mekos Skatepark has been inviting skateboarders and scooter riders to their business at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton on von Schilling Drive next to Buffalo Wild Wings. In early October, the business abruptly closed its doors without warning. The facility, which was opened by...
HAMPTON, VA
WFXR

First state record saugeye certified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas

JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WSET

George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

