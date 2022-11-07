Read full article on original website
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
peninsulachronicle.com
Locals Attempting To Reopen Mekos Skatepark In Hampton After Abrupt Closure
HAMPTON—For more than 14 years, Mekos Skatepark has been inviting skateboarders and scooter riders to their business at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton on von Schilling Drive next to Buffalo Wild Wings. In early October, the business abruptly closed its doors without warning. The facility, which was opened by...
New Freddy’s location opens in Hampton
According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
Siblings hope to find a forever family to share their Christian faith
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
WDBJ7.com
Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System. Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of...
First state record saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
Bye-bye Bar Louie; new restaurant is moving into old Short Pump space
The former Bar Louie will be torn down to make room for Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille near Short Pump Town Center.
WAVY News 10
Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NBC12
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
William & Mary freshman dies on campus, no foul play suspected
The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police Department responded to a medical call early Thursday morning at the Botetourt Complex.
Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win
52-year-old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring Councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
peninsulachronicle.com
Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas
JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Lake Anna alarm test will take place Nov. 16
Residents of several central Virginia counties may hear a siren coming from North Anna Power station next week -- but it is not cause for concern.
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WBOC
WBOC Special: 'Burning Down Accomack - 10 Years Later' Airs Tonight
It was 10 years ago that a pair of arsonists would begin terrorizing Accomack County, Virginia, for five months. A decade later, we look back at the crime spree from the perspective of those who lived through it. The WBOC News special, "Burning Down Accomack - 10 Years Later" airs...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
