Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
whqr.org
Incumbent Republican Michael Lee wins tough race for State Senate District 7
Michael Lee won 51% of the vote, defeating Morgan, who won 48%. Most of the precincts throughout New Hanover County went to Lee, though Marcia Morgan did well in the downtown Wilmington area. This would be Lee’s fourth full term. He says his experience is what spoke to voters.
whqr.org
Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18
“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.
WECT
Friends of the Battleship North Carolina launch Wreaths of Honor, will display purchased wreaths on battleship
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have announced the start of their first Wreaths of Honor program, which will run until Nov. 21. Per the announcement, the program allows the community to honor veterans and active-duty service members during the upcoming holiday season. The organization...
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
columbuscountynews.com
Red Wave Continues Across Columbus
While the so-called Red Wave may have petered out on the national scene, Republicans made a strong showing in Columbus County Tuesday, tasking all the contested races on the ballot. Democrat Barbara Featherson won the District One Commissioner seat 1ith 1,776 votes to 384 write-ins, but other Republicans handily won...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WECT
Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed as crews repair the bridge deck. Per the announcement, the lane will close at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 a.m. Previously,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WECT
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Edward Walton, a former physician assistant at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, was reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board after providing Ambien to minors. “On November 8, 2021, Mr. Walton provided and allowed his ex-stepdaughters and three of their friends who were...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island council drives paid parking forward
In what amounted to a unanimous vote, Oak Island Town Council agreed during its Tuesday, November 8, meeting to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for companies to manage and charge for paid parking in beach areas. The decision came after more than a dozen residents and business owners protested...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
Raleigh News & Observer
Feds to monitor elections in Mecklenburg, 4 other NC counties for possible violations
The U.S. Justice Department will monitor elections in Mecklenburg and four other N.C. counties on Tuesday for possible violations of federal voting law — even as state election officials announced an investigation into more than a dozen recent disturbances at polling sites. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the...
This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction
On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer. The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WECT
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school after a principal’s email highlighted recent missing teenagers. New Hanover High School Principal Philip Sutton sent an email to families Tuesday night addressing recent missing person cases involving young people.
The NC sheriff who quit after a judge suspended him? He won re-election.
Voters chose between a former sheriff who was recorded making racist remarks and the man who made the recording.
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
WECT
Mother describes panicked moments after shooting occurs yards from her balcony
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Excitement about a firetruck parked outside the Dysons’ apartment quickly turned to fear when a shot was fired just yards from the balcony they were sitting on. It started with a fire alarm in her building. Like many other families, Tori Dyson and her two-year-old...
WECT
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been arrested on charges of assault after, according to the Wilmington Police Department, she lunged at an officer with a knife. Police say this prompted an officer to shoot their weapon, but nobody was injured. The WPD writes in a release that they...
