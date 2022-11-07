ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18

“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Red Wave Continues Across Columbus

While the so-called Red Wave may have petered out on the national scene, Republicans made a strong showing in Columbus County Tuesday, tasking all the contested races on the ballot. Democrat Barbara Featherson won the District One Commissioner seat 1ith 1,776 votes to 384 write-ins, but other Republicans handily won...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island council drives paid parking forward

In what amounted to a unanimous vote, Oak Island Town Council agreed during its Tuesday, November 8, meeting to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for companies to manage and charge for paid parking in beach areas. The decision came after more than a dozen residents and business owners protested...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
Robb Report

This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction

On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer.  The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

