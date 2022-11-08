Read full article on original website
Caroline Garcia denies Sabalenka to cap comeback year with WTA Finals crown
Caroline Garcia has continued her remarkable resurgence by winning the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career. The French player defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 with a serving masterclass in the tournament final in Fort Worth. Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since...
Garcia beats Sabalenka in straight sets for WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Caroline Garcia took a tight first set and went on to a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka to win the championship of the WTA Finals on Monday night. The sixth-ranked Garcia became the second Frenchwoman to win the season-ending event after...
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
tennisuptodate.com
Badosa seals Spain's win by beating Wimbledon champ Rybakina in Glasgow
Paula Badosa made a return to the courts and she proved too much to handle for Elena Rybakina beating her in three sets. Earlier today Parrizas Diaz defeated Putintseva to give Spain the 1-0 lead and now Badosa sealed their win with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 win over Rybakina. Badosa entered this match with a 3-1 lead over Rybakina in their matches so far indicating a matchup problem for Rybakina.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
tennisuptodate.com
"We got to the airport at like 8:55pm. They said we had four minutes for the bags" - Mertens details rush from Fort Worth for WTA Finals to Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow
Elise Mertens had to rush to the airport after the WTA Finals finished with a trophy in order to get to Glasgow. She was rushing to the airport in order to get to Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup. She made it in time but it was a stressful journey that left a mark on her as she retired against Tomljanovic today down 0-3 in the final set.
atptour.com
'Fantastic,' Fognini Says Of Milan
The Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals spotlights the best 21-and-under tennis players in the world. Popular 35-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini might be more than a decade removed from that classification, but he was thrilled to be at the Allianz Cloud on Tuesday with wife, WTA legend Flavia Pennetta. “It’s...
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu gives Canada the 1-0 lead over Italy
Bianca Andreescu made her return to the Billie Jean King Cup beating Cocciaretto in straight sets 7-6(3) 6-3 to give her country the lead. Andreescu has not played since Guadalajara where she bowed out after a solid outing. She's hoping to use the Billie Jean King Cup to finish off the year on a high note because the next year is pivotal for her career. She proved quite good in this affair against the Italian beating her in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 United Cup Entry List including Tsitsipas and Sakkari as top seeds, Nadal, Swiatek, Fritz, Pegula and Kyrgios
The entry list has been confirmed for the United Cup, the successor to the Hopman Cup which will take place between Thursday 29 December - Sunday 8 January 2023 in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will be led by Team Greece who have top 10 forerunners in both the ATP...
tennisuptodate.com
"Having her retire was almost like a part of me was being gone" - 11-time Grand Slam champion opens up on Serena Williams' retirement
WTA legend Serena Williams retired at the US Open and former player Lisa Raymond was deeply affected by the news and the retirement that followed. Williams has insisted without wavering that her retirement was merely a natural progression with many doubting those words. She recently doubled down on this point by acknowledging that while many people mistakenly believed her US Open run to be her retirement, she is not retired and may come back.
tennismajors.com
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
Yardbarker
2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more
The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray tweet which saw Garcia rise coming back in 2011 highlighted after WTA Finals win: "Sharapova is playing who is going to be number one in the world one day, Caroline Garcia"
Andy Murray predicted a huge career for Caroline Garcia back in 2011 claiming she'll be number one day and he's not far off. Garcia was 18 years old in 2011 when Andy Murray tweeted something that became quite relevant after yesterday. Yesterday, 29-year-old Garcia won the WTA Finals by beating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. The victory allowed her to return to number four overall which is the highest she's ever been ranked.
tennismajors.com
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
