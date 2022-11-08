The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.

15 HOURS AGO