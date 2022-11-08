ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
Yardbarker

With questions at quarterback, Minnesota hosts Northwestern

Bowl eligible and poised for bigger things, Minnesota enters Saturday's meeting at Minneapolis against struggling Northwestern with a question mark at quarterback. Golden Gophers starter Tanner Morgan sustained an upper-body injury on the last play of the first half last weekend, leaving backup Athan Kaliakmanis to pilot a come-from-behind, 20-13 victory at Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Taylor Wahl leads Wisconsin to comfortable win vs. South Dakota

Taylor Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds and three other Wisconsin players scored in double-figures in the Badgers' season-opening 85-59 win Monday night over South Dakota at Madison, Wis. Chucky Hepburn scored 14 points, Steve Crowl had 12 points and Max Klesmit 11. Wahl, who had 17 of his...
MADISON, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year

LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
LINCOLN, NE

