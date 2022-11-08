ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for November 8, 2022

The Nashville Metropolitan Mayor’s office, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), has reached an agreement on contract terms to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) venue that includes the transformation of the Speedway campus into a year-round, multipurpose venue that will host NASCAR and non-racing, revenue-generating events.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Kewpie Corporation expanding into Montgomery County

A major investment is coming to Montgomery County, along with dozens of new jobs. Kewpie Corporation expanding into Montgomery County. A major investment is coming to Montgomery County, along with dozens of new jobs. Mt. Juliet police chase. Mt. Juliet police stopped a stolen vehicle, driven by a 15-year-old. Antioch...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
NASHVILLE, TN
vegas24seven.com

Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook

Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike

The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location

Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cushmanwakefield.com

Nashville Ranks No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to Watch

Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, ranking Nashville as the No. 1 U.S. Real Estate Market to watch for the second year in a row, the first repeat since San Francisco in 2013-2014. ULI/PwC placed the city in the “Supernova” category, stating:...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. Dr. Jason Martin speaks after losing governor’s race …. Dr. Jason Martin spoke Tuesday night after losing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

